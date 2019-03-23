In a perfect world, your kitchen knives are always sharp, easy-to-find, and within arm's reach. This dream can become a reality when you add one of the best knife blocks to your countertop (or drawer!). A well-placed knife block will help make kitchen prep significantly more seamless — as long as you choose one that fits your specific needs.

The most important factors to consider are the quantity and the size of knives the block holds. Around 15 slots should be suitable for the typical at-home chef, but if you have a more exhaustive collection of cutlery, you may want something larger. On my list below, you'll find blocks that offer a variety of capacities.

As for size, it's worth noting that most countertop blocks won't fit anything much bigger than an 8-inch chef's knife. But if you have the space for an in-drawer block, those tend to be more accommodating (and I've included one on my list). For added convenience, you may also want compartments for bulkier tools, like shears or a honing steel (aka a knife sharpener).

If you're looking for a block that comes with a full set of knives, you should check out these budget-friendly knife sets. Otherwise, continue on to find the best knife block for your needs.

1. The Overall Best: A High-Quality Bock That Holds The Most Knives Wüsthof 25-Slot Acacia Knife Block $80 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 23 knives, 1 pair of shears, and 1 honing steel Dimensions: 12 by 6.5 by 9.5 inches What's great about it: Made to fit the most robust knife set, this Wüsthof knife block has the highest capacity of all the options on this list, with room for 23 knives, as well as shears and a honing steel. Of course, this means it also takes up the most counter-space, but with its attractive acacia construction, you probably won't mind. The top portion of the block features horizontal slots, rather than vertical, to keep pressure off your blades so they'll remain as sharp as possible. Like most countertop blocks, it's suitable for knives with blades up to 8-inches in length. Between its significant weight (8 pounds) and the grippy rubber feet on the bottom, this block is sure to stay firmly in place as you reach to grab that steak knife. What fans say: "This is not only [a] very attractive (and heavy) wood knife block but it holds everything without damaging razor sharp blade edges ... Pricy, but well worth it as it will probably last a few lifetimes."

2. Also Great: A Smaller, But More Affordable Block Coninx 15-Slot Acacia Knife Block $26 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 13 knives, 1 pair of shears, and 1 honing steel Dimensions: 9.8 by 5.5 by 7.4 inches What's great about it: With a smaller footprint than my previous pick, this Coninx knife block is a great way to save both money and countertop space. Constructed with a durable combination of acacia and rubberwood, it offers a total of 15 slots (including one for kitchen shears and one for a honing steel). Rubber feet provide reliable traction, so the block won't slip around on your countertop. With this block, the largest slots are 8.6 inches deep and 2 inches wide, which means it should fit an 8-inch chef's knife but nothing much bigger. What fans say: "The knife block is exactly what I was expecting. Quality is really good and the color and finish of the wood is quality. I was able fit a large assortment of knives into it and out of my drawer. Very happy with the product [and] would order from this company again."

3. The Most Unique: A Transparent Block That Lets You See The Blades Kuhn Rikon Knife Block $27 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 18 knives Dimensions: 3 by 8.5 inches What's great about it: If you're looking for something that's both sleek and striking, this Kuhn Rikon knife block is a sure crowd-pleaser, with hundreds of five-star reviews. The unique block offers a universal fit for knives with blades up to 8-inches in length, with an 18-knife capacity. Made with thick, clear plastic, it can be taken apart for easy washing when needed, and it's available in a circular or rectangular design. The one drawback is that it won't fit any special tools, like shears or a honing steel. What fans say: "This is a terrific knife block for someone (like me) who has a random assortment of knives. You can see each blade so selecting the right knife is easy. It seems solid, [comes] apart so you can clean it, has a nice narrow profile so it doesn't take up much space. I have about 15 knives in mine and now I use them. Before they were in a drawer with blade covers, hard to identify."