It’s dangerous to store knives in your kitchen drawers without protecting the blades — knives are sharp, after all — and it can dull or damage them over time, too. That’s why the best knife guards are designed to cover up the blade, keeping both you and your knives safe.

Before we get any further, let’s take a quick detour to discuss some terminology. The term “knife guard” is synonymous with terms like “edge protector,” “blade guard,” and “blade cover.” All of these products serve the same essential purpose: they cover and protect your knife blades when they aren't in use. A knife sheath, on the other hand, is not the same as a guard.

Choosing The Right Size

In order to select the appropriate knife guards for your collection, note the blade size (in inches) and type (for example, paring knife) of the knives you’re looking to cover. A knife guard that fits properly will fully protect your blade — no sharp tips sticking out — so it's worth putting in the effort to get the correct size. Many knife guards will fit any type of blade, so long as it's the correct length, but some are designed to be more specific. If you need to protect a bunch of knives, consider buying a set, rather than individual guards. (Pro tip: color-coded sets make it easier to identify your blades at a glance.)

Materials & Styles

Knife guards come in a few different materials, but plastic is overwhelmingly common because it is budget-friendly and sturdy. Some knife guards are lined with felt, which further protects the knives. It's recommended to use guards that lock onto the blades if you often travel with your knives, but you don't need a locking guard for knives that stay in your kitchen.

Whatever style you're looking for, know that these four knife guards are favorites on Amazon, and for good reason — they’re functional, durable, and safe.

1. The Overall Best Knife Guard Messermeister Chef's Knife Edge Guard $6 | Amazon See On Amazon With more 2,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating overall, this single-blade knife guard from Messermeister is certainly a favorite on the site. It comes in a large range of sizes (for blades ranging from 3 to 14 inches in length) and colors, too. And what that means is you’ll be able to find the perfect guard for each of your individual knives. The Messermeister blade guard is made of a hard PVC plastic and is simple to use: slide the guard over the blade, and you are good to go. Oh, and this pick is universal, so it'll work with nearly any brand of knives. Only downside to this pick? It’s not dishwasher-safe, so be sure to hand wash the guard in order to keep it clean. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these knife covers. They’re easy to slip on and off, and they protect the blade from nicks in my drawer. I don’t have room for a knife block on my counter so these are perfect! They’re sturdy and well designed; I even bought some as a gift."

2. A Knife Guard That Locks Victorinox RH Forschner BladeSafe $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re someone who often totes your knives to cooking classes or other kitchens outside of your home, you may want to consider upgrading to a knife guard that locks. This pick from Victorinox is made of a sturdy, durable plastic, and it locks in place for added security. Another plus? The knife guard is made of polypropylene that's easy to clean, and it's totally dishwasher-safe. Amazon reviewers are big fans, giving this pick an impressive 4.6-star rating, among 1,600 and growing reviews. The knife guard will work with any brand of knives, and it comes in a couple of different options, based on blade size. Choose from a knife guard for 3 to 4 inch blades, 4 to 6 inch blades, 6 to 8 inch blades, or 8 to 10 inch blades. Only downsides to this pick? The lock adds a little bit of bulkiness (when compared to the first pick), and it only comes in one color. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is a great way to protect your cutlery as well as your hands when you need to keep some of your blades in a drawer. I also use these whenever I travel or go to a friends house to butcher. I've had a couple of these for over a year now and have been very happy with them."

3. The Overall Best Knife Guard Set Noble Home & Chef Universal Knife Edge Guards (10-Piece) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon These knife guards from Noble Home & Chef are the perfect pick if you need to cover an entire set. The 10 knife guards come in a range of sizes and will fit a variety of knives, including paring, utility, boning, santoku, chef, and bread knives. The knife guards are universal — so they will work with nearly any brand of knife — and are made of a BPA-free plastic. Best yet, they're lined with felt for added protection. While the all-black design doesn't help you differentiate between knives at a quick glance, Amazon reviewers didn't seem to mind, awarding the set a 4.7-star overall rating on the site. The manufacturer doesn’t indicate whether these guards are dishwasher-safe, but reviewers opted to err on the side of caution and hand wash them. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Great set of knife guards. Durable, good craftsmanship. Love the velour lining on the inside of the guards. Keeps knives protected, and sharp. Will buy more of the different sizes in the future. Very happy with this purchase."