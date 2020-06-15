If your laptop gets overheated, a cooling pad will help lower the temperature, optimize performance, and extend the life of your computer. The best laptop cooling pads use multiple fans to help reduce operating temperature while emitting minimal noise. Many also have features that'll improve your work or gaming experience, like extra built-in USB ports, or height adjustment settings for more comfortable positioning.

The number and size of fans in a cooling pad vary, but can affect the amount of noise the pad makes. Bigger fans tend to have larger blades and operate at a higher rotation speed, which tends to make them noisier. So if you need a quieter option, look for a pad with four or more smaller fans.

Since laptop cooling pads are typically USB-powered, you'll want to consider options with built-in USB ports, so you don't lose plug-in space for other devices. And since most cooling pads double as laptop stands, you also want to consider how many height settings you want in order to get a comfortable position while taking a little strain out of your neck, back, and wrists.

Last but not least, cooling pads have different size capacities, so be sure your pick is large enough to accommodate your computer. To help you choose the right pad option, here’s my roundup of the best laptop cooling pads. All of these top-rated picks are available on Amazon and will help you keep your laptop cool and running smoothly.

1. The Overall Best Laptop Cooling Pad Kootek Laptop Cooling Pad $34 | Amazon See On Amazon The Kootek laptop cooling pad is a fantastic choice that fits a wide range of laptop sizes, from 12 to 17 inches. It has a total of five built-in fans for quiet operation, making it ideal for use in shared workspaces or any other environment where noise can be an issue. You can adjust the level of cooling by toggling through three settings, so you can run only the main fan, the four outer fans, or all five at once. The stand has six height settings to help you find the most comfortable position, and the two USB ports mean you don't lose any outlets. A laptop user wrote: “I absolutely love this item! It's very effective at cooling my laptop, and it's quiet. Sometimes I forget that it's on due to how quiet it is!”

2. The Best Portable Laptop Cooling Pad Havit Laptop Cooling Pad $34 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something you can easily tote around, the Havit slim portable laptop cooling pad is a solid pick with over 7,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers. At less than 2 pounds, the slim cooling pad won't weigh your laptop bag down, and it has three built-in fans for effective cooling. Even better, reviewers report that it makes almost no noise. It's sized for laptops between 15.6 to 17 inches. It's outfitted with a dual USB hub so you don't lose outlets and has two adjustable height settings. A laptop user wrote: “It's low profile, easily portable, and blissfully quiet. I also appreciate that it has a pass-through USB port to make up for the one it is using. Total win all around.”

3. The Cooling Pad With The Most Options MeFee RGB Laptop Cooling Pad $64 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, this laptop cooling pad will do what it's supposed to (keep your computer running smoothly), but it'll also trick out your gaming or work space, thanks to the LED strip on the bottom that has seven color modes, including one that makes it look like the pad is "breathing" by rhythmically dimming and brightening. It also boasts six fans — the most on this list — which, along with the lights, can be controlled with the easy-to-operate buttons and LCD screen. Speaking of which, there are six speed settings and three modes, so you can operate the three small fans, the three large fans, or all six fans at once. As far as noise, it's super quiet, with one reviewer writing that it's "close to silent." Compatible with laptops ranging from 15.6 to 21 inches, the pad is great for mid-size to larger computers, and features dual USB ports for plugging in other devices, as well as a fold-out phone holder. Plus, you get seven height settings, so you can find the most optimal viewing angle. According to a laptop user: "I really like this fan. It blows better than other fans I have had in the past and it is a great value for what you get. It keeps my computer at a good temperature and without it... it over heats. Highly highly recommend. These fans are nice and strong, so I can keep my laptop cool while gaming."

4. The Best Budget Cooling Fan GARUNK Laptop Cooling Pad $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The laptop cooling stand is a wallet-conscious option with four built-in fans to effectively cool. And it's great for smaller to mid-size laptops, since it's compatible with anything between from 12 to 17.3 inches. The dual USB ports let you plug in other devices and the two height adjustment settings let you find a comfortable position. And it has a little flair, too: There's a colorful LED light option that gives the stand a rainbow glow. However, according to reviewers, it's a bit noisy, so you'll have to be okay with a humming sound while it's on. A laptop user wrote: “I love this pad! Fans deliver a really good air flow. They are not as noisy as I would expect, plus it allows you 3 speeds for back and front fans independently. Fits my 17 inch Laptop perfectly, fans are well placed under the laptop's cooling system (in my case). Sturdy and looks great!"