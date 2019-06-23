Latex mattress toppers might not be as common as memory foam, but they offer a lot of advantages. If you like the support of memory foam but don't like how hot it sleeps, latex is an ideal alternative since it is heat-neutral. Since most latex is plant-derived, you also have the option of buying natural, instead of synthetic, materials unlike with foam and down alternatives. The best latex mattress toppers can do everything from adding a bit more support to rescuing an otherwise uncomfortable mattress.

Most natural latex comes from rubber plantations, and latex foam is produced using one of two methods: Dunlop or Talalay. Dunlop is the original, more simple one, whereas Talalay is newer and more complicated. The latex foam created by the two processes is indeed different, but in reality, the difference is fairly minor.

Instead, the biggest differences come in mattress thickness and firmness. Even a soft latex topper is fairly supportive, however, and is a good choice for first-time purchasers. Thickness, on the other hand, depends heavily on the state of your current mattress. A 1-inch latex topper adds a bit more support while still allowing the mattress's existing support to be felt, whereas a 3-inch latex topper can go a long way in rescuing an old, uncomfortable mattress and can be considered close to a mattress makeover. Since your mattress’s biggest environmental impact happens after you throw it away, a latex topper is also a green purchase if it allows you to extend the life of your current mattress.

The only drawback is that less than 1 percent of adults in the U.S. have a latex allergy and therefore, they're not hypoallergenic. If you or a family member is one of the, however, there is a rubber-free, hypoallergenic pick as well.

1. The Best Overall Latex Mattress Topper Sleep On Latex Natural Latex Mattress Topper $69 | Amazon See On Amazon Sleep On Latex was started in 2013 to sell high-quality latex mattress toppers and mattresses direct to consumers. Made from 100 percent natural latex, these toppers are supportive but still bouncy. Sold in soft, medium, and firm, the soft topper is the most popular and a good option for side sleepers who might experience shoulder and hip pain from firmer mattresses. The toppers can be purchased in 1-, 2-, and 3-inch thicknesses. If you’re unsure, the 2-inch is the most popular option and adds plenty of support while still allowing you to experience your original mattress. Three inches is more appropriate for rescuing an old mattress. Thickness also affects overall price since more material is used. The Sleep On Latex toppers are certified by three independent bodies for low emissions and the absence of harmful substances: Oeko-Tex, Greenguard, and Eco-Institut. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King

Available thickness: 1, 2, and 3 inches

Available Firmness: Soft, Medium, and Firm

2. The Best Latex Mattress Topper For Those Who Prefer A Softer Bed ViscoSoft Pillow-Top Latex Mattress Topper $200 | Amazon See On Amazon While latex offers more support than pillow-top or featherbed mattress toppers, some sleepers might miss the soft feeling of those more traditional options. This option gives you the superior support of latex with a soft down alternative top. Side sleepers may especially like the pillow-top feature since softer mattress toppers can reduce pressure on hips and shoulders. Most latex toppers only include a cover for the topper itself. However, this one also has a skirt that will keep it securely in place and centered on your mattress. The only downside is that the added pillow top makes it one of the more expensive options. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King