Investing in a pair of the best lightweight running shoes is a great way to take your workout to the next level. In fact, studies have shown that people run slightly quicker in lightweight sneakers. But, because the weight of a running shoe is not often listed on websites or on shoe boxes, it can be difficult to figure out which pairs actually weigh the least.

That's why I've sifted through the options out there and curated a list of the lightest weight shoes on the market. Every shoe on this list is under 10 ounces (the benchmark that really qualifies a sneaker to be considered "lightweight"), and is built with durable, ergonomic materials that will change the way you run.

The right running shoe for you will largely come down to your needs and your budget. The lightest shoe on this list weighs just 6 ounces and only costs $30. But, if you're willing to spend a bit more money, you'll find running sneakers with high-quality construction, that are built with foam cushioning for additional comfort and responsive insoles to give you more flexibility when you run.

For an in-depth look at some of the best lightweight running shoes you can buy, keep scrolling.

1 The Most Affordable ALEADER Women's Lightweight Mesh Sport Running Shoes $30 Amazon Clocking in at just 6 ounces, these inexpensive running shoes are a lightweight alternative to your favorite sneakers that won't break the bank. See On Amazon Weight: 6 ounces Why They're Great: These 6-ounce ALEADER sneakers are perfect for runners on a budget or for beginners who don’t want to invest too much on shoes (or anyone who has a favorite pair already and is looking to supplement their collection). They boast a breathable mesh upper sole with a cushioned dual-density EVA midsole that's so lightweight that the manufacturer claims it's like running barefoot. The Tradeoff: For the price, these are a steal, but for a more durable running shoe that holds up to repeated wear, keep scrolling. What Fans Say: "Not only is the fabric flexible it is breathable. It doesn't even feel like i have shoes on and my feet don't hurt when I run. It's like running on air and the flexible sole does not constrict in any way. These are a win win."

2 The Best Investment adidas Women's Ultraboost Running Shoes $149 Amazon These investment running shoes are long-lasting and made with small energy capsules that are lightweight but give more spring to your step. See On Amazon Weight: 9.6 ounces Why They're Great: For serious runners who log a lot of mileage each week, these adidas Ultraboost running shoes may be worth the investment due to their long-lasting durability. (Some reviewers have said these shoes withstand up to 500 miles before wearing out.) Instead of typical EVA foam, the midsoles of these shoes are made of a unique material composed of small energy capsules. The result is a well-cushioned shoe that's still lightweight at 9.6 ounces. The Tradeoff: These are pricier than other shoes on this list, but their high-quality construction and lightweight build make them worth the money. What Fans Say: "They are super light and I love how the tongue is integrated into the body. This makes them very easy to put on as well. I normally wear an 8 and I bought an 8 in these and the fit was spot on."

3 The Best For Cross Training NIKE Women's Flex Experience Run 7 Shoes $55 Amazon These 7-ounce running shoes are built with specially-designed insoles that give you more flexibility, making them a great pair for cross training. See On Amazon Weight: 7 ounces Why They're Great: These Nike flex experience running shoes are only 7 ounces and are built with a responsive insole and textured outsole that offer enough traction and flexibility to allow you to easily pivot, making them a great pair to wear if your workout is more than just running. The Tradeoff: Reviewers say these shoes tend to be narrower, so if you have wider feet you'll want to pick up a different pair on this list. What Fans Say: "The structure of the shoe itself is good, my feet don't hurt after running and the material is super breathable, I can feel the air circulating on my feet when I wear them. They're very lightweight and nimble on the feet."