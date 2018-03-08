The 4 Best Lightweight Vacuums
Ah, vacuums. They somehow get lumped into one category of cleaning devices, when in reality, they're incredibly diverse: Finding one that works for your best friend's apartment can be a total nightmare in your multi-level home. If you have a larger space, the best lightweight vacuums are a choice that makes total sense. Not only will you be able to lug these lightweight stick, canister, and handheld vacuums up and down flights of stairs, but you won't have to compromise when it comes to suctioning power and efficiency.
Because, let's face it: If there's one cleaning item that needs to work well every single time (no excuses), it's your vacuum. The four lightweight options on this list are all highly-rated and boast plenty (like, thousands) of incredible reviews from customers who can't imagine their homes without them. Whether you're a fan of stick vacuums cleaners, cordless vacuums, canisters that can even be used to clean your car, handheld vacuums for spills, or vacuums with HEPA filtration systems to fight allergies, you'll find a lightweight version of your favorite model on this list.
Here's what you won't find: a vacuum that's so weighty it burns your biceps when you try to lift it for longer than five seconds. These vacuums are light in your hands and heavy-duty when it comes to cleaning debris and dirt.
1A Stick Vacuum That's Cordless And Runs On Lithium Batteries
As far as lightweight stick vacuums go, this cordless model by Hoover is up there among the best and most highly-rated. It runs on long-lasting lithium-ion batteries (a battery gauge lets you know when it's running low) and was designed with something called WindTunnel 3 Technology, which creates three channels of suction to lift up even the most caked-on dirt and food.
Know how some vacuums are excellent at cleaning hard floors but only so-so on carpet? This is a truly versatile stick vacuum that has a low-profile base and extreme recline handle so you can get under furniture and counters to capture all of those pesky crumbs. It even has edge cleaning bristles that take care of dust and pet hair around the perimeters of furniture. There are no bags to replace with this model — simply empty the bottom-release dirt cup when it gets too full and start vacuuming again.
2A Two-In-One Stick And Handheld Vacuum Duo With HEPA Filtration For Allergy Relief
There's so much to love about this two-in-one stick vacuum, but let's start with its versatility: it's especially amazing as an upright vacuum for hardwood floors and never fails to capture all of the dust and debris lingering in corners. But it also turns into a handheld vacuum that you can simply pop off and use on countertops, hard-to-reach corners, and upholstery.
But the benefits of owning this lightweight vacuum don't stop there. If you have allergies (and even if you don't), the washable HEPA filtration system will provide a great deal of relief because it captures more small particles and allergens like dust mites and traps them in the dust container until you're ready to empty it out. The 19.5-foot quick-release cord is excellent for cleaning large spaces and won't force you to stop every 5 minutes to find a closer outlet. And you get plenty of attachments included with your vacuum, including an extension tube, mini brush, and crevice tools.
3A Powerful Handheld Vacuum With An Adjustable Nozzle And Attachments For All Types Of Messy Situations
Because not all spills are the same — nor will you feel like pulling out a vacuum cleaner every time you spot a mess — this lightweight handheld vacuum is the gadget you need in your life. This cordless model runs on a lithium battery and has an adjustable nozzle with multi-surface cleaning attachments that can be used for everything from large debris to dust and crumbs hiding in tight corners.
This powerful handheld device can last 18 months without a charge, which means you'll pretty much never find yourself needing its help only to have it die on you. It has a translucent bagless dirt bowl that's easy to detach and clean, and cyclonic action (which keeps dust and debris away from the filter for better suction power). Use it on every surface you can imagine — from tile and hardwood floors to counters and even rugs and carpet.
4A Canister Vacuum Cleaner For Stairs, Upholstery, And Spotless Hard Floors
If you're on the fence about whether to invest in a canister vacuum or upright stick model, there really is no right or wrong answer — but canisters, like this highly-rated model, have a few benefits that might suit your living space. Thanks to its design and lightweight body, this vacuum is portable and can be used to clean stairs, upholstery, and even the inside of your car. The number of attachments that come with it truly make it one of the most versatile options you'll find. You'll get an upholstery nozzle/dusting brush, crevice tool, carpet/bare floor nozzle, and two extension wands to clean drapes and clear dust and cobwebs from ceilings.
This is a bagged canister vacuum, which means you'll have to stay on top of changing bags every few months in order to ensure your vacuum works well. It has a 20-foot power cord, a blower port to quickly clear leaves away from the outside of your home, and, weighing in at just 11.9 pounds, it's so lightweight that you'll have no issue using it in a multi-level home.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.