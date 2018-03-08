Ah, vacuums. They somehow get lumped into one category of cleaning devices, when in reality, they're incredibly diverse: Finding one that works for your best friend's apartment can be a total nightmare in your multi-level home. If you have a larger space, the best lightweight vacuums are a choice that makes total sense. Not only will you be able to lug these lightweight stick, canister, and handheld vacuums up and down flights of stairs, but you won't have to compromise when it comes to suctioning power and efficiency.

Because, let's face it: If there's one cleaning item that needs to work well every single time (no excuses), it's your vacuum. The four lightweight options on this list are all highly-rated and boast plenty (like, thousands) of incredible reviews from customers who can't imagine their homes without them. Whether you're a fan of stick vacuums cleaners, cordless vacuums, canisters that can even be used to clean your car, handheld vacuums for spills, or vacuums with HEPA filtration systems to fight allergies, you'll find a lightweight version of your favorite model on this list.

Here's what you won't find: a vacuum that's so weighty it burns your biceps when you try to lift it for longer than five seconds. These vacuums are light in your hands and heavy-duty when it comes to cleaning debris and dirt.