For an easy self-care moment each day, upgrade your bathroom with the best luxury bath towels; they're soft and plush enough to make showers and baths feel phenomenal. For the ultimate indulgence, go for cotton, but a cotton blend can be more quick to dry than 100% cotton. Along with material, factor in towel density and size to truly achieve a luxurious bath towel.

Known for excellent absorbency and a plush feel, 100% cotton is a great choice, but for a thicker, more luxurious cotton that's popular in hotels and spas, go for Turkish or Egyptian cotton. These long, dense fibers that get softer, fluffier, and more absorbent after washing make it worth the investment. Just know that thicker, more absorbent towels with a plusher feel tend to take longer to dry, sometimes leading to stinky towels and more frequent washing. For a thick and luxurious, yet quick-drying towel, try a bamboo-cotton hybrid which also has antimicrobial qualities.

When shopping online for towels, knowing the density, or grams per square meter (GSM) will help you choose. For thinner towels that are relatively fast drying yet still absorbent, go for 400 to 620 GSM, or medium-weight. However, if you're looking for thick, spa-like towels, focus on 620 to 900 GSM.

Towel size can be another luxury factor to consider so you can envelop yourself fully in your soft, fluffy towel. The standard towel size is usually 27 inches wide and 52 to 58 inches long, but one of my picks is as long as 63 inches, but many are even wider than the standard 27 inches.

To upgrade your bathroom experience with the best luxury bath towels, keep scrolling.

1. The Best Overall 100% Cotton Luxury Bath Towel Calla Angel Superior 1,000 Gram Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel $36 | Amazon See on Amazon For a towel that feels like a cloud, get this oversized 100% Egyptian cotton bath towel with 1,000 GSM for supreme softness. This pick, by far the largest on this list at 31 inches by 63 inches, is highly rated a 4.6-star rating after more than 150 reviews, and its tightly woven loops with long-staple cotton make it as strong and durable as it is soft. Its embroidered edges are sturdy and elegant and would fit in perfectly at a hotel or spa. This towel is also free of chemicals, pesticides, dyes, and fabric softeners. Plus, reviewers confirm this towel gets even fluffier after washing. One shopper said, "Honestly the person who said they expected 4 or 5 towels, not just 1 and was not sorry for receiving just 1 sold me on these." Size: 31 inches by 63 inches What fans love: “If you've gotten far enough to read this review, buy it. If you're thinking of getting one for your wife, buy two because you'll want one. I felt foolish at first for spending $40 on a towel. Now I feel foolish for ever having spent less.”

2. The Best Quick-Drying Luxury Bath Towel Cariloha 600 GSM Bamboo & Turkish Cotton Bath Towel $29 | Amazon See on Amazon For quick drying towels that avoid the stink of long wet towels, you'll want this luxury bath towel made of viscose from bamboo and Turkish combed cotton. Reviewers love that this towel doesn’t develop that mildew smell thanks to how quick drying the bamboo makes it. With 600 GSM, it's still soft and plush, with just the right thickness. And it comes in nine different colors to match or change up your bathroom decor, including white, blush, and soft shades of blue and green. Size: 30 by 56 inches What fans love: “These towels are VERY soft. The moisture wick is incredible and dries fast after using. Great for humid climates like Hawaii. Easy wash and tumble dry. I wish I had discovered Cariloha sooner. I also have the white towels and they are gorgeous. Love the sheets... love the towels. Thank you CARILOHA”

3. The Best Organic Bath Towel Pair Whisper Organics 100% Organic Premium Turkish Cotton Bath Towels (Set Of 2) $36 | Amazon See on Amazon This pair of 100% organic Turkish cotton towels bears Global Organic Textile Standard certification for being nontoxic and chemical-free. With 700 GSM, these towels are plush, and you can choose a set in white, plum, or dark gray. Plus, reviewers love how big, thick, and soft these towels are. Size: 30 by 56 inches What fans love: “These towels are plush and thick and are of great quality for the price! I love that they are organic and was pleasantly surprised by their softness and durability when I opened them. Would definitely recommend to anyone & those looking specifically for organic cotton towels!”

4. The Best Deal On A Set Of Luxury Bath Towels Luxury Hotel & Spa Bath Towel 100% Genuine Turkish Cotton (Set Of 4) $36 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to spend a ton to buy luxury bath towels, and this set of 100% Turkish cotton towels has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon with more than 2,000 reviews. These soft towels with 700 GSM are made with a high-density design for quick absorption, and they're available in six colors, including white, gray, and navy. With four towels included, you can outfit your bathroom just like your favorite spa without spending a fortune. Size: 27 by 54 inches What fans love: “These are great, great towels. We needed to replace some towels and agonized about what to get. [...] But, I can tell you, from our experience, that these are great, great towels. They feel like towels from a posh hotel, they have worn well, looking as good now as the day we bought them, and they are soft and thick, just as advertised. You can't beat them or the price. Buy with confidence!!”

Nice To Have: A Towel Warming Rack SHARNDY Heated Towel Warmer Rack $159 | Amazon See on Amazon What could make your luxury bath towel even more luxurious? A towel warming rack. This wall-mounted pick has eight bars for warming towels or even warming up blankets when it’s cold out for maximum coziness. It heats up in just 10 minutes and reviewers love how easy it is to install. What fans love: “Easy to install and a great value. Nothing is better than a warm towel after a shower.”