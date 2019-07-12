If you have thin lashes, you know how hard it can be to find a mascara that makes a difference in terms of volume. And often, thin lashes tend to look sparse or fall on the straight side, which means you likely need a mascara that does much more than just volumize. The best mascaras for thin lashes will thicken, sure, but ideally, they'll also enhance the appearance of fullness and deliver a slight lift.

There are a few other tricks you can do to make your thin lashes appear thicker and fuller, too. Most importantly, you'll always want to prep your lashes by curling them before applying mascara. (Here's a rundown of the best eyelash curlers.) Even if you don't plan on wearing mascara, curling your lashes will help them appear longer and fuller. Also, try applying your mascara at the root, and hold it there for a second. Then, blink your lashes as you move the brush upwards. This will give them some extra volume at the base and prevent clumping at the ends so the overall effect is fuller but more natural.

Scroll on to discover the best mascaras for thin lashes, whether they tend to run straight, sparse, or short as well.

1. Best Drugstore Mascara For Soft, Full-Looking Lashes Maybelline New York Full 'N Soft Waterproof Mascara $7 | Amazon See On Amazon As far as Reddit and Amazon reviewers are concerned, this Maybelline New York Full 'N Soft Waterproof Mascara is the best for thin lashes. The formula thickens and conditions lashes with the help of vitamin E, so instead of feeling stiff or crunchy, they're left nourished and soft. Plus, the thickly packed brush helps volumize lashes so they appear fuller. And though the mascara is waterproof, its Easy Dissolve system ensures that it can be easily washed off at the end of the day. Reviewers love that this mascara doesn't smudge, doesn't clump, and doesn't cause that hard, crunchy feeling. "The brush does a great job of coating every lash, and it builds volume beautifully. It stays soft and doesn't make your lashes look/feel rigid," says one reviewer. Another writes, "Love it because it's waterproof, tends not to smudge except with crazy physical activity/swimming, but it comes off reasonably easily. And it doesn't turn your lashes into sticks/hard pointy objects."

2. Best Drugstore Mascara For Length & Volume L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Another great, affordable mascara is L'Oréal's Voluminous Lash Paradise mascara. Packed with more than 200 bristles, it lengthens and volumizes for a feathery effect. And though the formula is waterproof, which helps prevent flaking and smudging, it leaves lashes reasonably soft. The Allure Best of Beauty award-winning mascara also boasts more than 1,800 five-star reviews on Amazon. "I have very thin, short, and sadly sparse lashes. I love that I can do a daytime lighter application or put on a few more coats for a dramatic look without it looking caked on," one fan shares, noting "With each stroke I see my lashes thickening without serious clumping."

3. Best Prestige Mascara For Length & Volume Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara $23 | Amazon See On Amzazon Though on the pricier side, Stila's Huge Extreme Lash mascara is one of the best formulas out there for volume and length. Its formula contains a mix of soft waxes that work to thicken your lashes, while the brush is great for lengthening and defining. The "triple black" color is great for people who like their mascaras black, while the paraben-free and cruelty-free formula is an added bonus. "This mascara is worth every penny," one reviewer writes. "It did not clump my lashes whatsoever, it made them longer, stronger, and very intense. I have stubby eyelashes, and this mascara made me look like I had fake lashes on."