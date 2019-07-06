Think about how relaxed you feel after getting a massage. Now imagine you could get one every day while you're sitting around at home. Here's the good news: With the best massage chairs under $500, your furniture can massage your neck and back for you, and it doesn't have to cost a fortune.

But before you invest, it's important to consider any specific sore areas you want to target. Most high-quality massage chairs feature lumbar support and target rollers or vibration to your back, but that may not make a difference if you're struggling with neck or shoulder pain. Other chairs also feature neck supports and heat therapy, and some include foot rests to relieve pressure on your lower back. Choosing a chair according to what your body needs is key.

Another thing to keep in mind is the overall design and size of your chair. Because they feature internal mechanics, a lot of massage chairs can be wider or heavier than traditional chairs. If you want a recliner with multiple massagers, you'll want to check the dimensions to make sure you have the space. But if you're looking for a sleeker chair, there are still plenty of options out there that give a great massage without taking over your living room.

No matter which way you go, the best massage chairs under $500 deliver a luxe experience without breaking the bank. Here are some of the top picks out there to help you narrow it down.

1. A Multifunctional Massage Chair That Also Gives You A Lift Magic Union Power Lift Massage Recliner $410 | Amazon See On Amazon This luxe leather chair can pretty much do it all: massage, heat, and help you up when you're finished. The entire back support features vibration and heat therapy to help increase blood circulation. There are four massage points and five settings to choose from, plus multiple speeds, making this chair one of the most customizable out there. The leg rest even comes out for a fully relaxing, reclining option. Plus, when you're finished, you can use the remote to activate the lift function to give you a boost. What fans say: "It is a nice smaller size that doesn’t take up too much space, reclines way back, raises up so high you’re practically standing, which is great."

2. A Microsuede Option With Multiple Massage Points Relaxzen Deluxe Leisure Recliner Chair $320 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this microsuede chair ultra soft, but it also offers a killer massage. It features eight vibration motors to massage every inch of your back, thighs, and calves. There's even additional heat therapy in the lumbar area to help loosen your muscles. On top of that, you can choose from nine pre-programmed modes that massage different parts of your body in sequence, or you can make your own sequence. With five intensity levels and timed massages to choose from, this chair offers a totally luxe experience. What fans say: "This chair is great. At the end of the day (or any time) when I pull out my E-Book to read I climb into this chair, turn on one of the 15 programmed massages and any body aches simply disappear. The heat is also very useful. I highly recommend this [chair]!"

3. An Ergonomic Chair With Built-In Speakers Best Massage Full Body Electric Shiatsu Chair $400 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this sleek leather chair give a great massage, but it also charges your electronics and plays music while it helps you relax. It features four airbags on both sides of the seat that slowly inflate and deflate to massage your lower back and hips. And with the three massage presets, you can add knocking, kneading, shiatsu, or an air pressure massage to your upper back. On top of that, the USB charger in the base powers up your electronics while you store them in the attached pocket, and the built-in bluetooth speakers can play all your favorite songs. What fans say: "This is a much more attractive chair than a similar one offered by Brookstone for $300 more ,it works just as well, and has bluetooth capabilities. We were not disappointed at all. This chair is fantastic!"