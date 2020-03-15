You’ve probably heard about some of the potential benefits of matcha — like that it's an energy boost with less of a "come down" than coffee — but you don’t have to visit your favorite coffee shop to get it. The best matcha powders on Amazon make it easy to add this green tea powder to your routine, whether you like matcha in a latte, traditional tea, or as an ingredient to add to your favorite recipe.

Choose A Grade

There are two main types, or grades, of matcha powder: ceremonial grade and culinary grade. Either grade will contain caffeine, as well as up to 137 times the catechins (a natural antioxidant) than many regular cups of green tea, so your choice really comes down to how you intend to consume it.

Ceremonial grade matcha is the more expensive, higher-quality matcha, and is instantly recognizable with its distinctively bright green color. This type of matcha has an inherent sweetness and is best served alone to enjoy its nuanced flavor profile. Though some like to use it for a fancy latte, a straight tea without milk or sweeteners is how you’ll fully taste the premium matcha you’re paying for. If you’re looking to reap the most health benefits from matcha, ceremonial grade matcha is especially high in chlorophyll (remember that bright green hue?) and L-theanine, an amino acid that can reduce stress and boost mood (and also make you alert but not jittery).

Culinary grade matcha powder is a more muted shade of green, and its bolder flavor is less likely to be lost when baked into a cake or whipped into a smoothie or latte. It's also more affordable, explained in part because culinary grade tea leaves are harvested later with relatively older leaves, compared to the ceremonial grade tea leaves that are harvested earlier.

Consider Origin

For the best quality matcha, look for 100% matcha (no additives) that's of Japanese origin. The green tea capital of Japan is Uji, and you’ll sometimes see this on the label, another clue that it's top notch. Good matcha also tends to come in small packages to maintain freshness, and those in tins are packaged like matcha sold in Japan. For best storage, keep it refrigerated once opened.

With all this in mind, below are the best matcha powders on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Ceremonial-Grade Matcha Kyoto Dew Matcha (1 Oz.) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon The ceremonial-grade matcha powder in a tin is potent with certified-organic 100% matcha from Uji, Japan. The hand-picked leaves are stone ground, and each half teaspoon contains about 34 milligrams of caffeine (the equivalent to 1/3 a cup of coffee). Reviewers rave in the comments about the wonderful fresh flavor of this matcha powder. You'll come across other ceremonial-grade matcha powders on Amazon with thousands of reviews, and a whole slew of them complaining about an inconsistent product, but this one from Kyoto Dew stood out for its premium quality. While the container is small, reviewers noted that "a little goes a long way" and that it doesn't clump as readily as some other brands they've tried. A helpful review: “I think I have tried almost every type of Matcha under the sun, from places like Whole Foods and other small health stores trying to replicate my favorite drink. My search stopped when I found this kind. [...] If you are expecting to get a lot, this container is SMALL but in my opinion worth it for the flavor and experience I get while drinking it. I was immediately more focused and energized, without the dehydration I get from coffee.”

2. A Slightly More Affordable Ceremonial Grade For Drinking Every Day MatchaBar Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder (2.8 Oz.) $45 | Amazon See on Amazon If you know you want to start each day with a cup (or several) of premium matcha tea, choosing a bigger container at a more budget-friendly price is the way to go. MatchaBar's ceremonial-grade matcha comes in a larger tin — it's graded by a certified Chashi master and, with the larger 2.8 ounce tin, you're getting more for your money (especially if you're a Prime member and can unlock the 20% extra savings). You may recognize the MatchaBar name from the eponymous spot in New York City, but its tea leaves come in small, hand-blended batches from a farm in Kagoshima, Japan (though it's worth noting that this isn't an Uji-grown tea). One half teaspoon of the stone-ground matcha contains about 40 milligrams of caffeine (roughly the same as 1/8 a cup of coffee). Reviewers love the quality of this pick as well, with one noting, "Taste very clean, nice bright green color, and mixes well." A helpful review: "I LOVE how it comes in the big tin -- this is hard to find with matcha and I drink a lot of it so it's a great value for the size and quality you get. I froth it up in an electronic milk frother with a little water to heat it."

3. The Overall Best Culinary-Grade Matcha Powder Jade Leaf Matcha Green Tea Powder (1 Oz.) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This cult-favorite matcha has an impressive 4.5-star rating with more than 12,000 reviews, in part because this brand aims to offer high-quality matcha at a fair price. This 100% culinary-grade matcha is certified-organic and comes directly from family farms in Uji and Kagoshima, Japan that have been in existence for generations. The fine powder mixes smoothly into delicious lattes or smoothies, and while it can certainly be used for baking, the price might start to add up. (If you're looking to make matcha-flavored cakes, cupcakes, and cookies regularly, you might want to consider the budget-friendly pick below.) With 50 to 60 milligrams of caffeine per half teaspoon of matcha (or just over half a cup of coffee), many reviewers report being much more focused after drinking this. If you're looking to stock up, this pick is also available in larger sizes, up to 16 ounces. A helpful review: “Really wonderful - I got hooked on green tea lattes at Starbucks, but the quality of this is clearly better. It tastes fresher / purer and the caffeine effect is great too lasting many hours but without the crash that coffee brings. I was originally confused by how small the pouch was as I'd observed Starbucks baristas putting big scoops of green stuff into their green tea lattes. The difference is this stuff is CONCENTRATED, so you really only do need half a teaspoon.”

4. A Budget-Friendly Culinary Grade Matcha For Big Baking Projects Kiss Me Organics Matcha Green Tea Powder (4 Oz.) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This affordable matcha powder is the one for you if you love to cook and bake with matcha — especially when a cake recipe easily calls for a couple tablespoons or more. This one is reasonably priced for turning out incredibly green cakes, cookies, and tarts, but know that this matcha also works for smoothies or lattes, too. It's culinary-grade 100% matcha made from organic leaves from Japan, though the particular region isn't specified. One half teaspoon has about as much caffeine as a half cup of coffee, according to the brand. With more than 4,000 reviews, shoppers commented they're thrilled to find a delicious matcha at this price point. If you compare this option with the overall best culinary-grade matcha powder above, this one works out to $3.75 for one ounce, compared to $10 for one ounce. A helpful review: “I love to bake with this! I has a very nice flavor that lends itself well to milder shortbread type cookies. If you like to bake and want to boost the flavor and nutrition of your cookies and breads with green tea, then this is the one for you.”