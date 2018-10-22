Whether you're a diehard fitness enthusiast or you can barely do a pushup correctly (speaking from experience), one of the best ways to achieve a challenging and versatile workout at any level is through the use of a medicine ball. Because of their multifunctional usage — from rehabilitation exercises to strength training and even coordination improvement — the best medicine balls can take your workout from a mundane routine to an ever-challenging experience with an infinite number of exercises.

The best part about medicine balls is that they're adaptable to any fitness level and goal. If you're a total beginner — or you're just looking to lightly rev up your cardio routine — choose a medicine ball on the lower end of the weight spectrum (think 4 to 6 pounds). On the other hand, for a more advanced workout, try a medicine ball weighing 10 pounds or more to achieve a higher intensity. The other great thing about medicine balls is that they can be specifically designed for a particular type of workout, from niche ab challenges to total-body toning.

To help guide your search, I've sifted through hundreds of options to compile the four best medicine balls you can get on Amazon. Keep reading to shop them all, and once you've picked your favorite, check out these helpful ways to make exercise a regular part of your routine.

1 The Overall Best Medicine Ball, All Things Considered AmazonBasics Medicine Ball $22 Amazon See On Amazon Available in weights ranging from 4 pounds up to 20 pounds, this medicine ball from AmazonBasics — which has more than 1,000 reviews — is a solid option for many types of workouts. It's made out of a durable rubber material that'll handle plenty of wear and tear. Plus, its textured finish means you'll be able to maintain a secure grip, no matter what kind of workout your completing. Fans call it an "excellent moderate weight ball," and its price can't be beat.

2 A Medicine Ball With Grips That'll Fire Up Your Core SPRI Dual Grip Medicine Balls $41 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a superior core challenge, opt for the SPRI dual-grip medicine ball. Thanks to its handle-clad design, it's a total game-changer for ab day, as you have two comfortable spots to grip it. Each ball comes with a free exercise guide, and the weights range from 6 to 20 pounds based on your intensity level preferences. With a near-perfect rating on Amazon, users love this ball for multiple reasons. Naturally, one reviewer dubbed it "great for working the abdomen."

3 A Large Ball For Balance & Lower Body Workouts j/fit Medicine Ball $39 Amazon See On Amazon Adding difficulty to your lunges and squats is easy with a medicine ball like this one from j/fit. Featuring a spectrum of weight options — from 6 pounds to 30 pounds — and a triple-stitched covering, this ball is heavy duty yet comfortable to use. It'll absorb impact for different types of exercises, too. "Extremely durable," reads a positive Amazon review. "I throw this on my concrete driveway and it has not torn. I have had this for over a year now." No matter the weight, each ball is 14 inches in diameter, so the large size is helpful for working on balance and coordination as well.