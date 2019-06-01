When compared to cotton sheets, the best microfiber sheets are lightweight, less prone to wrinkles, and oftentimes softer to the touch. As a bonus, they're usually some of the least expensive sheets you can buy. If you've come around to buying microfiber sheets, join the club (I'm with you!). But, there are a few things to know before you buy.

With any sheets, you'll want to consider what your specific needs are before you buy. Obviously your mattress size is one thing to consider, but you should also consider the height of your mattress. If you sleep on any mattress toppers (or if your mattress is thicker than 16 inches in height), you'll want to invest in a set of sheets with deep pockets. Be wary, most sheets advertise that they have deep pockets, and a lot of them don't live up to the hype. You'll have the most luck if you measure the specific height of your mattress and comb the reviews (I've got you covered on the latter).

And, since most people don't change out their linens as often as they should, you may wan't to invest in a set with extra pillowcases. Doctors advise you change your pillowcase as often as every week if you have acne-prone skin, and even if you don't you'll have to do laundry less frequently if you buy a six-piece set versus a four-piece set.

But, your new favorite bedding awaits. Keep scrolling to look at the best microfiber sheets.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Microfiber Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set $25 Amazon See On Amazon Not only do these microfiber sheets boast 38,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, but reviewers have literally written poems about them. So, to say they're beloved is an understatement. This four-piece set (with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases), comes in 39 colors and patterns, and seven sizes ranging from a twin to a split king. They're made of brushed microfiber polyester, which is soft to the touch and lightweight. They're also machine-washable, and can fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick. But if over 50,000 Amazon reviewers don't convince you, these sheets come with a money-back guarantee, so you are really risking nothing with this purchase. Editor's note: I sleep on these sheets and they're lightweight enough for even the hottest weather and super soft to the touch. What fans say: "I've been using these sheets for a few weeks now and I can absolutely say that they are my favorite sheets ever. I don't know what unicorn this fabric was harvested from, but it's so incredibly soft. It's already 90 here and I'm not finding them too warm at night. I've washed them and thrown them in the dryer and so far so good on not showing any signs of wear. The other thing I like is that they're pretty deep, so they actually fit well on our memory foam mattress. I can't believe the price."

2. The Runner-Up CGK Unlimited Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set $29 Amazon See On Amazon These brushed microfiber sheets don't come in as wide a variety of sizes and colors as the set above, but that doesn't mean you should write them off. Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and love these sheets for their ability to resist wrinkling and the fact that they can accommodate mattresses 16 inches in height. Fans rave that these sheets are wrinkle-free even right out of the packaging. They're offered in five sizes and 11 colors, so you'll be sure to find a set you like. What fans say: "These sheets are amazing, and so comfortable. I am extremely picky when it comes to sheets. I hate being too hot, or feeling like I am stuck to the sheets and these had the perfect balance of softness, coziness, warmth and cool. These also are perfectly "deep" enough and don't pop off around the corners, which is such a pet peeve of mine and hard to find with a California King. I love them so much and will be buying them often when I need backups or replacements."

3. The Best Value: A Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set With Four Pillowcases Danjor Linens 6-Piece Microfiber Bed Sheet Set $28 Amazon See On Amazon For the best value, this six-piece microfiber sheet set comes with four pillowcases in addition to your flat sheet and fitted sheet. It's also available in six neutral colors and five sizes, and has won over nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers who praise it as wrinkle-proof and lightweight. While these don't boast deep pockets like other sheets on this list, they'll accommodate standard mattresses that are less than 16 inches thick. But, with a lifetime guarantee, there's little risk in investing in this value pack. What fans say: "I did not have high hopes for these sheets so I was pretty much blown away when they arrived. Packaged like a luxury set, they are soft as silk and actually have deep pockets so they went on without a struggle. The two extra pillowcases with the king set is so awesome because we do have 4 king size pillows on the bed and I love that everything matches. I can't recommend this set enough, already bought two and buying another now, just wish there were more colors."