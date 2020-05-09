Whether you're looking for a small living space or just want to spare yourself the horror of a community fridge in the office, these chilly little gems that can make life exponentially easier. While they'll range in capacity based on your specific needs, the best mini fridges are all ones that are reliable, make the most of their size, and are easily adjustable.

Think about what you typically eat and store in your fridge. While small yogurt containers and water bottles are ideal for a mini-fridge, leftover pizza — not so much. You'll also want to decide if you need a freezer and placement of that. Freezers that are located within the main fridge compartment keep items colder than they would in the main fridge body, but these small spots don't perform as well as getting a two-door mini fridge, which will also give you more reliable control over the temperature. Also consider whether having an interior light would be helpful.

To be able to customize your fridge to your needs, look for options with plenty of opportunity for customization. Reversible doors, removable shelves, and adjustable temperature controls are just a few things that make mini fridges more user-friendly.

Whether you want an extra-tiny fridge you can plug into your car or a two-door mini fridge that's great for a dorm, small apartment, or den, these mini fridges are all highly rated on Amazon, and perhaps, more importantly, they all ship for free.

1. The Best Two-Door Mini Fridge With A Freezer Midea Stainless Steel Compact Refrigerator With Freezer $200 | Amazon See On Amazon This compact fridge by Midea operates very much like a standard-size fridge compete with an interior light, a crisper drawer, glass shelves, and even a reversible door. Coming in at 3.1 cubic feet, it’s still compact enough for many offices, dorms, home bars, or garages. The compressor on this mini fridge operates quietly, and adjustable temperature controls allow flexibility with ranges of 32 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit for the fridge and -11.2 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit for the freezer. This mini fridge also has adjustable legs, and users can choose between black, stainless steel, and white. Helpful review: "This is a good dorm mini fridge. The freezer keeps things frozen, the fridge keeps things cold, and I don't have to use the overstuffed communal fridges in the kitchen. It's big enough to hold quite a bit of food, yet small enough to fit well in my ~200 sq. ft dorm room. Highly recommended for any college student who wants/needs to cook for themself."

2. A Classic Mini Fridge By Black + Decker Black + Decker Energy Star Mini Fridge With Freezer $180 | Amazon See On Amazon With removable glass shelves and a reversible door, this classic 3.2-cubic-feet Black + Decker mini fridge with a freezer compartment is adjustable to suit your needs. This unit doesn't have an interior light. However, the door shelves are equipped with a handy canned beverage dispenser, and the door is large enough to hold a gallon-sized container. Although the manufacturer doesn't specify the temperature ranges, this mini fridge is equipped with adjustable temperature controls, and the freezer in the main compartment is perfect for storing frozen meals, and two ice cube trays are included with purchase. Choose from black or stainless steel. Plus, it's Energy Star certified. Helpful review: "It's very quiet. [...] It holds a lot including, a full-size bottle of wine or milk, 2 ice cube trays, and a box of ice cream sandwiches."

3. A Cheap Mini Fridge You Can Plug Into Your Car AstroAI 6-Can Portable Mini Fridge $50 | Amazon See On Amazon This portable mini fridge pulls double duty keeping your cold items cold (down to 32 degrees Fahrenheit) or keeping your warm things warm (up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit). While this portable mini fridge is small enough to sit comfortably on a desktop, it’s still large enough to fit six 12-ounce beverage cans, and the removable shelves provide further flexibility to accommodate small food containers as well. The AC/DC adapter hooks up to your car making this great for weekend camping trips or beach trips. Although this fridge does not have an interior light, the unit has a convenient carry handle, and has a quiet operation at 25 decibels (about as loud as rustling leaves) likely won't disturb anyone. This is fridge is also available in four colors: black, blue, white, and pink. Many shoppers also found this to be the perfect size for beauty products. Helpful review: "I got sick of running up and down the stairs just to grab creamer for my coffee and cold drinks from the fridge . This is the perfect size to store under my desk. I also love that I can use it in my car for road trips since it comes with an outlet for the car. It can cool my drinks within a hour or less."