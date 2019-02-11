When you're searching for a good set of mixing bowls, it's important to keep in mind that not all bowl sets are made alike. Different materials offer different benefits, so to determine the best mixing bowl sets for your needs, you first need to decide which material is the best fit.

Materials to consider for a mixing bowl set

In searching for the best options, I focused on four of the most common materials, all of which have their pros and cons.

Glass: Non-reactive and easy to wash, you don't have to worry about tastes or smells getting left behind with glass bowls. They can also be combined with a saucepan to use as a double-boiler. And many are oven- and microwave-safe, too. On the downside, they're quite heavy and will chip or break if dropped.

Stainless Steel: Like glass, stainless steel is also non-reactive, but it's much more lightweight and durable. Stainless steel bowls can also be used to make a DIY double-boiler, though the downside is they get extremely hot to touch and aren't microwave-safe.

Plastic: Although extreme heat or heavy impact can crack them, plastic bowls are typically sturdy and strong. They're also inexpensive. But they do absorb taste and odor, which means they probably won't last as long as other materials.

Silicone: Lightweight, compact, and often even collapsible, silicone mixing bowls are great space-savers. Some are even oven-safe, so you can prep and cook in the same dish. The drawback is they're not sturdy, so they can't handle vigorous mixing.

Below, I've put together a list of the best mixing bowl sets in each of these materials, so you can find the perfect one for your needs.

1 The Best Glass Bowl Set Pyrex Smart Essentials Mixing Bowls (Set Of 6) $30 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This six-piece glass mixing bowl set offers a fantastic blend of practical features with a sleek minimalist design. The 4.5-star dishware, which has more than 600 reviews on Amazon, features easy-to-use snap-on lids that are leakproof and BPA-free. These bowls are safe for use in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher, and the oven (just as long as it's already preheated). What fans say: "I've had these for 4 years (had to check when I actually ordered them) and they are still going strong and un-chipped. The glass isn't discolored, great in the dishwasher (yes, even the biggest one!). Easy to hand-wash, too. It's a smooth surface all over except a slightly grooved bottom that is meant to be grippy and not float over your countertop if it's wet."

2 The Best Stainless Steel Set FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 6) $25 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you prefer stainless steel mixing bowls, this popular six-piece set is practically a cult-favorite, with more than 2,800 reviews. The bowls are constructed with commercial-grade metal which, like the non-porous glass, won't soak up tastes and odors. Rust-resistant, they're safe for the refrigerator, freezer, and dishwasher. All the bowls feature a conveniently rounded lip that makes them easier to grip. Plus, they look great, according to reviewers. What fans say: "These are gorgeous! Photo does not do them justice. Not the least bit flimsy, and they sit very steadily. I really like the substantial lip on the rim."