Is there anything more satisfying than a hot shower? Stepping into a steamy stream is one of the more blissful feelings, sure — but that simple pleasure can actually wreak havoc on your skin. Hot showers are known to dry out, and sometime even irritate, your skin, especially if it's already dry to begin with. But if you're unwilling to trade your hot shower for softer skin, there's a solution that allows you to fight the flake while you cleanse — by trading your basic shower gel in for one of the best moisturizing body washes.

Since there are tons of body washes out there — and let's face it, most of them seem pretty similar — it's all about knowing what to look for. One of the easiest ways to identify a moisturizing body wash is by its texture, or consistency. You want to reach for something that's similar to the moisturizers you'd use for your face — so that means creams, ideally. Also, look out for ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid: The former is known to help maintain a healthy moisture barrier, while the latter is one of the most powerful hydrating ingredients on the market. Try your best to steer clear of sulfates, though. They tend to be the foaming agents in a lot of beauty products — and they can be super drying on both skin and hair

Ahead, find the best moisturizing body washes available now. Turns out, you can have your hot shower and soft skin, too.

1 The Best Moisturizing Body Wash For Sensitive Skin CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash $11 Amazon See On Amazon Got sensitive skin? Then CeraVe's Hydrating Body Wash is the wash you want to reach for. It's an incredibly gentle formula that contains three of the best hydrators you can ever put on your skin — hyaluronic acid, emollients, and ceramides. The ceramides in particular are especially beneficial for sensitive skin since they work to rebuild your natural moisture barrier, which is often compromised in these reaction-prone skin types. Ceramides also help seal in the moisture that the hyaluronic acid pulls in from the air. What's more, the formula is non-comedogenic and free of fragrance, soap, sulfates, and parabens, making it one of the best body washes you could put on your delicate skin.

2 The Best Moisturizing Body Wash For Oily Skin Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel $24 Amazon See On Amazon Having oily skin doesn't mean you don't have to keep it moisturized. In fact, it can actually help curb excess sebum production, since a lot of times, your skin is only producing all that oil to compensate for a lack of moisture in the first place. Sol de Janeiro's shower cream-gel contains both açai and coconut oils, which work to moisturize, condition, and brighten skin; it's nice and lightweight, though, so it won't feel greasy or clog up your pores. The formula also contains cupuaçu oil, which is similar to shea butter. That means it's full of fatty-acids and polyphenols, which are highly nourishing, and work to promote skin elasticity. Plus, the smell is absolutely divine.

3 The Best Moisturizing Body Wash For Eczema, Itchiness, & Irritated Skin Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash $7 Amazon See On Amazon If you have eczema, or just general itching and flaking, Aveeno's Daily Moisturizing Body Wash is for you. It's formulated with colloidal oatmeal, which works to soothe dry, irritated skin, so it can even help relieve the pain and itching from bug bites, rashes, and plants like poison ivy. But that's not the only workhorse ingredient in the formula. It also contains rich emollients that help trap and hold onto moisture, which will keep your skin softer and more hydrated over time. It's also soap-free and hypoallergenic, so it shouldn't make your skin angry if it's sensitive. It does contain a mild fragrance though, which you might want to avoid if your skin is particularly reactive.