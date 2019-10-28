The 4 Best Nipple Toys

If you've ever had a partner stimulate your nipples during sex, you know how satisfying the sensation can be. In fact, studies have shown that nipple stimulation can actually increase sexual arousal in both men and women, which is why you should consider incorporating nipple play into your foreplay sessions, too. And you don't have to be limited to just pulling and squeezing with your fingers — not when you can take things to the next level with the best nipple toys.

But first, a few fun facts. First, know that nipple toys aren't just meant to be enjoyed during partnered sex; you can use nipple clamps and suckers to amp up your solo sessions, too. Some nipple suckers can be used to stimulate the clitoris, making them a fun alternative to your standard vibrating toys. Instead of vibrations, they create a sucking motion that can feel extra-sensational — kind of like a real mouth. It's even been reported that massaging or sucking on your nipples lights up your brain the same way massaging your genitals does, which is just another reason to experiment with nipple play and sucking toys.

And now, onto the fun part. Whether you're interested in a clip-on vibrator, a hands-free sucker, or a traditional set of clamps, scroll on to discover five of the best nipple toys you can buy online.

1. The Best Vibrating Nipple Clamps Utimi Nipple Clamps $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, these nipple clamps look like they could jump start a car. But they're actually one of the most stimulating types of nipple toys you can buy. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these vibrating clamps are equipped with three different vibration modes and seven pulse modes, which allows for much more variety than a simple finger can provide. They're soft and spring-loaded to ensure they feel comfortable on your skin, and they even come with a remote control for added convenience. Just a tip: make sure to rub your nipples a bit to harden them before putting these clamps on — it'll make things much easier. "They have just the right amount of tension in them and provide a very pleasurable experience. I like that the cord is really long so you can move it and it does not get in your way," shared one reviewer. Another wrote, "Comfortable and does not hurt to wear. Great way for hands free nipple stimulation. Lots of different vibration modes to mix it up."

2. The Best Non-Vibrating Nipple Clamps Utimi Nipple Clip Alloy Breast Clamps $17 | Amazon See On Amazon For a traditional nipple clamp situation, add this set of alloy breast clamps to your cart. They attach to your nipples with screws, which allow you to decide how tight you want them to be, and they have a detachable cord that connects the two (which some people enjoy for the tugging sensation). Since they're made of metal, they can be heated up with warm water or chilled in the freezer for some temperature play. Try applying a bit of lube to your nipples before putting these on to help with chafing. "I have tried a bunch of different non-piercing clips and clamps and I really like these. They can be worn with or without the chain, they are very adjustable and I was able to wear them for a long period of time comfortably. Many other types slip off or don't stay in place, but I had no issue with these," commented one reviewer.

3. The Best Nipple Suckers Paloqueth Clitorial Sucking Vibrator $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Another number-one Amazon best-seller, this Paloqueth sucking vibrator is one of those unique toys that can be used to stimulate both your nipples and clit. It's a handheld, silicone-constructed toy that vibrates and sucks, resulting in a tantalizing sensation that feels comparable to oral sex. It has seven powerful vibration modes, a quiet motor, and a USB charging port, so you can use it anywhere, anyway you want. And, since it sits in the palm of your hand, it's perfect for travel, too.