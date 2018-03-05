Let's be real: Removing your nail polish isn't necessarily the most exciting part of your beauty routine. But, it's important, not only for the sake of appearance and upkeep, but for your nails' health, too. That's where safe formulas come in. The best non-acetone nail polish removers are key when looking to care for your nails and cuticles in the most natural and safe way. There's nothing like flaunting a fresh and fab mani-pedi, but when it comes to removal, it's good to keep your nails well-being (and by extension, yours) at the forefront of your mind.

So first things first: what exactly is acetone? And why are there varnish-removing formulas that don't contain it? Acetone is a strong liquid solvent that can dissolve paints, polishes, and pigments. Because of its strength, it can also be reeeeeally dehydrating and hard on both your nails and your cuticles. So, some companies choose to leave it out and rely on other ingredients that might not be quite as fast-acting and strong, but they can certainly get the job done — and you won't have to sacrifice hydration or nail health for effective polish removal.

Below, you'll find four of the best acetone-free nail polish removers on the market. These formulas rely on mostly natural ingredients, like protein (something your nails are made of, after all); soy (which can help break down lacquers); vitamin E (hydrate, hydrate, hydate!); and other healthy ingredients that won't cause damage. Rather, they'll help to restore your nails to their natural and glorious state, while fortifying them along the way.

1 Non-Acetone, Fruit-Scented Nail Polish Remover Pads That Are Perfect For Traveling Amazon LA Colors Nail Polish Remover Pads $8 AmazonBuy Now Aside from being completely acetone-free, these nail polish remover pads come in six fruity, delicious scents — and you get all six when you order the set. With 32 pads per box, (that's 192 pads total!) you can expect one pad to swiftly and gracefully remove your nail polish on all ten fingernails, leaving behind a fresh scent. And they're ideal for traveling, because you don't have to worry about liquids or the risk of spillage.

2 A Non-Acetone Vegan Nail Polish Remover That Uses Soy To Get Rid Of Polish Amazon Ella+Mila Nail Polish Remover $12 AmazonBuy Now The unexpected hero in ingredient list of this vegan, non-acetone remover? Soy — which helps to effectively break down the polish's surface. Other natural ingredients like soothing lavender essential oil, as well as vitamins A, C, and E contribute to healthy, hydrated nails. Happy reviewers laud the product for its fast-acting and moisturizing abilities.

3 Non-Acetone Polish Remover That Comes In The Form Of Formula-Soaked Foam For Convenient Dip-And-Twist Removal Amazon Mountain Falls Non-Acetone Nail Polish Remover $27 AmazonBuy Now Sometimes it's worth paying a little extra for safe and effective beauty products, like this natural, non-acetone polish remover. Completely free of preservatives, animal-based ingredients, parabens, and phthalates, this remover leaves nails with a natural and healthy glow, thanks to rich vitamin E. Plus, it comes in the form of formula-soaked foam, so all you have to do is remove the lid, dip your fingernails in, and twist around until it works its magic. No more worrying about messy cotton balls or spills!