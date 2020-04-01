You probably use your bath towel nearly every day, and opting for one that's organic is an easy way to reduce your carbon footprint, as well as your exposure to certain chemicals that might cause sensitivities. When it comes to shopping for the best organic bath towels, there are a lot of little details that can make a difference in how your towel looks, feels, and performs.

First off, "organic” can be a murky label since there’s no official oversight for how brands use that word in their marketing, but fortunately, there are organizations that independently certify products based on stringent production and quality standards. The two most respected certifications are the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification and the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 label. Products with the GOTS certification adhere to their standards for organic raw materials and production facilities, while meeting certain social and environmental requirements. The OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification means that each component of a textile product (“down to buttons and thread”) has been tested for harmful substances. To keep things easy for you, all the towels on this list have at least one of these two certifications.

Beyond the certification, you'll also want to consider size (do you prefer a standard bath towel for easy storage or would you rather swan around in a bath sheet?), as well as fabric and style. Here's a quick cheat sheet to different materials you'll come across:

Terrycloth cotton: The classic bath towel material, it's plush, absorbent and adapts well to different weaves. It does, however, tend to be bulkier and takes longer to dry than other fabrics.

Turkish cotton towels: Made with strong and smooth Turkish cotton, these towels tend to be thin, lightweight, and super soft.

Linen: The thinnest and most absorbent option, linen will dry quickly, but will be less soft on skin than cotton options.

I narrowed it down to the top four best organic towels on Amazon based on a variety of needs and preferences. These check all the boxes for size, softness, and standards.

1. The Best All-Around, With Multiple Organic Certifications GLAMBURG Pure Organic Cotton 4-Pack Bath Towel Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon My top pick, these organic cotton bath towels boast multiple organic certifications, including the GOTS and OEKO-TEX seals of approval. Made from terrycloth cotton, they're medium-weight towels that will dry you off quickly without taking forever to air dry themselves. Sold in sets of four at an affordable price, they're high-quality organic towels that you can use with peace of mind for years to come. Fans say: "And, finally! A towel that is soft and absorbent. I can dry off and not still have water running down my body, lol. Soft right out of the package, too. They have held up well, so far, after a dozen or so washes." Available colors: nine

2. A Set Of Larger Organic Bath Towels Pinzon Organic Cotton Bath Sheets (Set of 2) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These extra-large terrycloth cotton bath sheets are absorbent, plush, and dense, with a "luxury weight" weave that will dry you off quickly and luxuriously. These are GOTS-certified for organically-grown cotton and sold in sets of two, but you can also pick up standard-sized towels in packs of four. Since they're so thick, they do take a bit longer to air dry, so keep that in mind if that's a concern. Fans say: "If you like large, thick, super-soft towels, these are for you. I'm amazed at how big and fluffy these towels are, especially for such a low price." Available colors: 13

3. A Lightweight Turkish Towel That’s Quick-Drying Smyrna Original Turkish Bath Towel $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This Turkish bath towel is feather-light and more absorbent than terrycloth, so it's great for travel, camping, or carrying in your gym bag. And while the material is definitely on the thinner side, it gets progressively softer and fluffier with each wash. This towel is OEKO-TEX certified and features a classic Turkish bath towel fringe at the hems, and is available an exceptionally wide range of color option Fans say: "I love the feel of this towel. It feels kind of silky on the skin. Replacing all of my towels with these. Absorbent, soft and dries so quickly. Great quality for the price." Available colors: 31