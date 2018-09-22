When you think of face masks, you probably conjure up memories of poorly-fitted serum-soaked sheets or clay mixtures that take forever to wash out of your eyebrow hairs. Generally, masks are washed off, peeled off, or removed entirely and thrown in the trash. However, there are some masks that can double as moisturizers or spot treatments, and others that can be left on as sleeping packs (as they're called in Korean beauty terms) to give your skin an extra boost while you slumber. The best overnight masks address myriad concerns, though almost all of them guarantee that you'll wake up with the dewy, glowing skin of your dreams.

If dryness is your primary concern, selecting an overnight mask that's designed to hydrate, moisturize, and soothe chafing skin might be a better option for you than a brightening mask that focuses on minimizing hyperpigmentation in scarred and acne-prone skin. Everyone's skin is different, and one person's primary struggle can be super different from another's. Even my summer skin is drastically different from my winter skin, and with a face so fickle, it's important to keep multiple types of sleeping packs on hand.

To give credit where credit's due, all of the options on this list are from reputable K-Beauty brands, who brought overnight masks into the mainstream. Korean beauty innovation truly knows no bounds, so below, we showcase four of the best overnight formulas for moisturizing, soothing, and retexturing skin while you sleep.

Read on to find out which overnight mask is right for you. Happy masking!

1 The Best Overnight Mask For Most Skin Types Laneige Water Sleeping Mask $22 Amazon A hydrating, brightening K-Beauty favorite that's safe for most skin types, but folks who are sensitive to fragrance might want to read on for a better option. See On Amazon This universally adored Water Sleeping Mask from Laneige is safe for use across nearly all skin types, whether you're dry, oily, or acne-prone, making it my ultimate pick for the best overnight mask. It's a lightly floral-scented, quick-absorbing gel that works to hydrate, brighten, and purify skin while you sleep. The result? A firm, plump, and dewy looking complexion upon waking up. Standout ingredients include evening primrose and apricot, which even out the skin's texture and tone, in addition to helping keep breakouts at bay. As a plus, this mask is formulated without harmful ingredients like phthalates and parabens, and it's also dermatologist-approved and cruelty-free. Many reviewers opt to wear it as a moisturizer during winter, when their skin is particularly dry, and it's also a great product to apply pre-flight. While it is advertised as being safe for all skin types, it's important to note that it's not 100 percent fragrance-free, so if your sensitive skin has a tendency to react poorly to scented products, this might not be the right choice for you.

2 A Color-Correcting Mask That Fights Redness And Inflammation Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Re.Pair Mask $48 Amazon An overnight color-correcting mask that's safe for nightly use and perfect for folks with sensitive skin. It comes in 30 individual packets, making it great for travel. See On Amazon If you're sensitive-skinned, prone to redness, or grappling with hyperpigmentation, allow me to introduce you to the life-saver that is the Dr.Jart+ Re.Pair Mask. While your immediate reaction may be to balk at the price point, this $48 product — the most expensive on the list — actually comes with 30 packets, making it perfect for folks on the go (and math-wise, that'll only set you back $1.60 per mask). Formulated with centella asiatica, commonly known as cica — which promotes collagen production and acts as an anti-inflammatory — and chlorophyll, which helps improve skin texture, repair dermal barriers, and color-correct redness — this mask has everything you need to soothe, hydrate, and protect your face overnight. For maximum effectiveness, Dr.Jart+ recommends combining this mask with the other products in their Cicapair line, which includes a serum, a color-correcting day cream, and drops that are specifically formulated to eliminate redness on contact.

3 Another Great (And More Affordable) Choice That Combats Redness — And It's A Savior For Very Dry Skin CosRX Ultimate Moisturizing Honey Overnight Mask $11 Amazon A rich overnight mask that's perfect for dry skin types looking for a heavy boost of moisture. It may take a little longer to absorb, but the tube packaging keeps it fresh far longer than product found in a jar. See On Amazon Cult-favorite K-Beauty brand CosRX makes high-quality skin care at an incredible price, and this moisturizing face mask is no exception. Formulated with over 87 percent propolis extract, a bee byproduct that acts as an anti-inflammatory, antibacterial skin-saver, this mask can help with hyperpigmentation, overall brightness, but most of all, dryness. If you have any scaly spots, eczema, or redness as a result of a lack of hydration, a pea-sized amount of this stuff can be used as a daily cream, but keep in mind that according to reviews, it takes about a half hour for the product to fully absorb because of its viscosity. Of course, the mask's primary purpose is to stay on during sleep, which allows the soothing antioxidants to penetrate deep into the skin to stimulate collagen production and provide added protection against harsh elemental concerns during the day.