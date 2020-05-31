Patio heaters are a great way to enjoy an evening on the patio or in the backyard, no matter what the weather report has in store. You'll find that the best patio heaters are easy to power up, while providing enough heat to keep you toasty, so you can pour yourself another glass of wine without having to go inside once the temperature drops.

Some patio heaters run on electricity while others utilize propane or natural gas. However, since natural gas requires a gas line and professional installation, I've focused on electric and propane models, which tend to also be more portable. Propane patio heaters can be placed anywhere since you just need a propane tank to run them (no outlet), and they produce more intense heat than electric models, so they're likely to do a better job of keeping you warm. However, propane heaters are safest if you have an open outdoor area, but are not recommended for enclosed patios because of the risk of carbon monoxide inhalation. Electric patio heaters, on the other hand, are safe to use in enclosed spaces and can be placed wherever there’s an outlet. And while you'll save money (and time) by not having to stock up on propane, they tend to generate less heat than propane versions.

Remember that patio heaters can potentially tip over in heavy winds, so never place them near glass or anything flammable and choose a heater with a safety tilt valve feature, so that it instantly turns off if knocked over.

Both electric and propane heaters are available in a variety of styles. To help you pick the perfect option for your backyard, here’s my roundup of the best patio heaters on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Propane Heater For Open Patios & Decks AmazonBasics Commercial Outdoor Patio Heater $141 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 1,400 five-star reviews, this propane outdoor heater is a top pick among reviewers looking for a convenient way to warm up their deck or backyard. This standing heater runs on a liquid propane tank (sold separately) and features a Piezo ignition system that lets you quickly turn the heater on and off or adjust heat output. This heater is 18 inches across and 89 inches high (about 7.4 feet) with wheels on the bottom for easy placement and portability. There’s an auto-shutoff tilt valve for extra safety if your heater happens to get knocked over, and while the square footage of heat coverage isn't listed, it does produce 46,000 BTUs of heat, which is likely enough to keep you warm without getting uncomfortably hot. Plus, it’s available in eight shades ranging from stainless steel to Bahama blue. There's also a weather-resistant cover that you can get for long-term protection. Rave review: “We have a patio where it can get chilly late at night but we have solar lighting that keeps the patio area lit up late into the evening. We were at a restaurant on the patio with a unit like this nearby that was great and it dawned on us to try one. We had no idea Amazon would make their own version. We bought this in Slate Grey, it was easy to assemble and works PERFECTLY."

2. The Best Electric Heater For Enclosed Patios Xbeauty Infrared Patio Heater $170 | Amazon See On Amazon The electric patio heater quickly warms up to 160 square feet, and all you have to do is plug it into the wall. The height can easily be adjusted from 43 to 79 inches — or about 3.5 to 6.5 feet — and it includes a 6-foot power cord, so it doesn't need to be right next to an outlet to operate. Choose from 500-, 1,000-, and 1,500-watt heat settings, and if you prefer, you can disassemble the heater from the legs and mount it to the wall. This electric outdoor heater also has an IP65 rating, so it's dust-proof and water-resistant, and can be used on open patios — although you wouldn’t want to leave this out in the rain. The legs of this tripod-style heater fold up, making for easy storage in the off-season. Rave review: “I use this on my back patio when I bring my dogs outside. It keeps me nice and toasty. [...] It works well to fight off the chill air."

3. The Best Electric Ceiling Patio Heater DONYER POWER 1500W Electrical Patio Heater $89 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want a space-saving option, this chandelier-style electric patio heater is worth considering. It can be mounted to the ceiling of patio overhangs, but it's safe to use in enclosed patios and indoor spaces, too. It features two built-in halogen heating pipes that heat up to 65 square feet in total. This heater has two power settings so you can toggle between 60 or 1500 watts, and the the IP24 rating means it can withstand a quick spray of water. The power cord is 6 feet long, and the built-in hook makes for easy installation. Choose from black and copper finishes and three design options. Rave review: “I love this heater. Perfect for hanging on our pergola. It keeps us warm in the cold California night. It's durable and comes with adjustable chains.”