There are a lot of at-home hair dying kits on the market, so to help sift through the virtual shelves to find the best permanent black hair dyes I reached out to Patrick Jardines, a colorist at the NYC-based Eliut Salon. He told Bustle that choosing the best at-home black formula is no different than any other color. First, narrow down the formula by focusing on your hair texture and then consider choosing a shade based on your complexion.

Let's start with hair type. Those with finer and medium-textured hair can basically choose any product as their locks will easily grab onto deeper shades. On the other hand, natural or relaxed hair with a coarse texture will absorb dyes slower because "the cuticle is more porous," and thus, Jardines explains, "more vulnerable to breakage." If that sounds like you, look for dyes specially formulated for your tresses, which will add visible color while keeping your overall hair health intact.

Finally, if your strands are on the super dry side— from things like heat-styling or bleach— reach for a cream-based dye that's chock full of moisturizing oils to counteract damage instead of exacerbating it.

Since the most highly rated dyes often come in more than one shade of black, Jardines offers this helpful tip: Pay attention to undertones. "Pick a dye undertone that is opposite of your complexion undertone," he explains. In other words, if your complexion is warmer, then look for a cool-toned black, and vice versa. And if you're neutral? Most shades will complement you. (Note: For more, here's an in-depth guide on how to choose the right hair color for your skin tone.)

1. The Overall Best Permanent Black Hair Dye L'Oreal Paris Superior Preference Permanent Hair Color $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Aside from having some of the most highly rated reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris hair dye makes it easy to pick the right black shade to complement your natural undertone based on Jardines' advice. "Ultimate Black" and "Soft Black," which have hints of warmth, would look great on people with cooler undertones, while "Deep Blue Black" and "Black Sapphire," which are cool-toned, would be a beautiful match for those with warmer undertones. The gel-based dye is easy to apply, gentle on hair, and long-lasting, giving you fade-free color for up to eight weeks. Inside your box, you'll also a tube of the brand's Care Supreme Conditioner, which is formulated with shine-inducing vitamin E and cameclina oil.

2. The Most Nourishing Dye For Dry Hair Garnier Hair Color Nutrisse Nourishing Creme $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Like bleaching your hair blonde, dyeing your hair black can cause major damage — especially if your hair is already dry. So a hydrating formula, like this Garnier Hair Color Nutrisse Nourishing Creme, is ideal for people with parched hair. It's infused with olive, avocado, and grape seed oils, as well as shea butter, so your hair is left well conditioned even after you rinse the color out. And since it's a cream formula, it's incredibly easy to apply — Garnier even has a series of videos on its YouTube channel that show you how to seamlessly brush on the color. This pick will last up to eight weeks and has the widest array of black shades to choose from of any on this list: in addition to Intense Blue Black (Mulberry), pictured above, there are five others.

3. The Best For Natural Hair Dark & Lovely Fade Resist Permanent Hair Color $5 | Amazon See On Amazon For natural or relaxed hairstyles, this option by Dark & Lovely is one of the very best. Among the hundreds of fans praising this dye on Amazon are lots of rave reviews about the texture the dye leaves behind— "My hair stayed soft," reported one user— and the complete gray coverage with just one application. It comes in an anti-drying, liquid gel form and also contains a mix of oils (shea, avocado, and olive) for major hydration. You'll get up to eight straight weeks of vibrant color, and there are two black shades to choose from: Jet Black (pictured above) or Natural Black.