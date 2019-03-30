If you're suffering from migraines, then you know: The pain can be excruciating and it often prevents you from sleeping through the night. That's made worse, in turn, by the fact that sleeplessness can induce migraines. While serious migraines should be treated by a doctor (they'll be able to identify the source of your individual headaches), you can find some relief with a quality pillow. The best pillows for migraines are usually made of a soft, yet firm, memory foam and are shaped to realign your spine and reduce the neck and back pain that often causes migraines.

So what else do you need to know? As mentioned before, memory foam is most likely the way to go. Not only does memory foam provide the firmness you need to reduce stress on your neck (and thus reduce migraines), but memory foam pillows are available in contoured designs that will keep your spine straight as you sleep.

However, if memory foam isn't for you, some migraineurs have found relief with buckwheat pillows, a style of pillow originally from Japan that is filled with buckwheat hulls and offers superior support. Buckwheat pillows also tend to regulate temperature better than memory foam, so if you live in a hot climate or if you're a sweaty sleeper, these might be a better option for you.

But, kick your feet up. I've got you covered. Gathered below: the best pillows for migraines.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Coisum Orthopedic Memory Foam Pillow $60 Amazon See On Amazon Contoured to provide the most neck and back support, this memory foam pillow is the total package. Its unique design is shaped strategically to provide pain relief (and thus migraine relief) to both side and back sleepers. Even better, the pillowcase is hypoallergenic, resistant to mildew and dust mites, and washable. This memory foam pillow comes in two different sizes to fit to you and your bed. While $60 may seem like a steep price to pay for a pillow, reviewers sing its praises. What fans say: "I suffer from migraines, chiari malformation and chronic spasms in my neck. I’ve probably purchased 50 pillows in the last ten years, to never find one that I loved. This pillow changed everything. It IS a firm pillow, which I thought I didn’t really like, but the shape and counter of the pillow places your head and neck in the ultimate body alignment for comfort and healing... This pillow has infinitely changed the quality of my sleep for the better ...: you just have to stick with it for a week."

2. The Runner Up Nature's Guest Cervical Support Pillow $60 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something that'll fit better into a classic pillowcase, this memory foam cervical support pillow is the way to go. Its patent-pending design contours to the shape of your back and neck, helping to align your spine. This particular pillow is great for back sleepers or anyone that shifts around a lot in their sleep. The hypoallergenic pillowcase is made of microfiber to prevent the pillow from overheating, and the cover unzips on both ends so you can adjust the memory foam filling if need be. With hundreds of reviewers weighing in, this pillow shines for migraineurs. What fans say: "If you have neck and/or migraine issues, you need to try this pillow! I have been suffering from chronic migraines for over 10 yrs. and stiff neck for about the same. This pillow has made those issues not as severe. I’ve only had it for about a week and already notice the difference. I was hesitant to buy it at first because of the price, but saw that there was a money back guarantee. That’s what sold me! And I am very glad I bought it."

3. The Best Buckwheat Pillow Beans72 Organic Buckwheat Pillow $75 Amazon See On Amazon For a slightly more breathable pillow, this buckwheat hull pillow is designed to provide stable support to your neck as you slumber. What is buckwheat? Buckwheat is a seed-like grain with a hull that has been a popular filling in pillows in Japan for hundreds of years. As opposed to memory foam, buckwheat hull allows more air to move through it, meaning you're less likely to overheat at night. Because the hull is less likely to shift in your pillow, it also provides better and more consistent support to align your back and spine. The result? Less neck pain and fewer migraines. But, don't take my word for it. The reviews speak for themselves. What fans say: "I would wake up with migraine headaches mainly due to a sore neck. I have tried every type of pillow you can imagine, including a custom made pillow made for me by a chiropractor. This particular buckwheat pillow is VERY well made... I have used this pillow for about 2 months now (queen size) and have not had a single migraine headache. My neck is not sore when I wake up, and I find that the quality of my sleep has improved."