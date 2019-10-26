The 4 Best Plug-In Air Fresheners

A plug-in air freshener is a no-brainer solution to help eliminate unpleasant odors in your home or car. The best plug-in air fresheners come in a variety of scents, from clean laundry to fruit and tropical fragrances, and work continuously to keep your space smelling fresh, using using very little electricity. They also don’t require you to constantly maintain them by spraying an aerosol can or lighting candles.

Whether for your home or car, plug-in air fresheners basically all work the same: Simply insert the fragrance refill into the warmer and then plug it into an outlet. Plug-in air fresheners typically last for weeks before needing to be refilled, and some also allow you to adjust the intensity of the fragrance.

When shopping for a plug-in air freshener, you'll find the best value in buying a pack which includes a warmer, the device that keeps the fragrance circulating through the air, and several fragrance refills. And, if you're looking for a plug-in air freshener for your car, don't worry. There's a pick here for you.

With that said, take a look below at the top picks for the best plug-in air fresheners you can buy. Fresher air is just one click away.

1. The Best Overall Air Freshener: Glade PlugIns Scented Oil Warmer Glade PlugIns Scented Oil Warmer Starter Kit, Warmer & 5 Refills $13 | Amazon See On Amazon With a warmer and five refills, this Glade PlugIns scented oil starter kit offers tremendous value for the price. Each refill lasts up to 50 days, depending on the intensity level you select, and you can choose from four different essential-oil-infused scents (clean linen, Hawaiian breeze, apple cinnamon, and cashmere woods). At just $13, this is an affordable pack (although, it should be said some of the other ones on this list offer a better value for the price). And, if you want to use this in multiple rooms in your house, you can also buy this affordable two-pack of oil warmers to supplement the single warmer in this pack. What fans say: "The Apple Cinnamon scent is by far my favorite. It makes my whole house smell like it's fall. I love this scent combo. I also enjoy the convenience of these oil warmers. They make my house smell nice without having to mess with things like candles/open flames. It's nice to be able to just set them up and not have to worry about changing anything for a month or two."

2. The Runner-Up: Air Wick Plug-In Scented Oil Starter Kit Air Wick Plug-In Scented Oil Starter Kit, 2 Warmers & 6 Refills $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're planning to use a plug-in air freshener in more than one room of your home, this Air Wick plug-in scented oil starter kit might be the best option, since it contains two separate oil warmers and six refill fragrance oils. It comes in a fresh linen scent hundreds of Amazon reviewers love, which the manufacturer describes as a combination of "fresh clean laundry, sunshine, and pure white flower" fragrances. Plus, there are five intensity levels, and each refill can last up to 45 days on the lowest setting. What fans say: "These refills are amazing. They smell just like laundry detergent and offer a comforting aroma to my home. The scent is not overpowering at all like you might expect. Rather, it leaves a fresh feeling smell."