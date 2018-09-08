While sleeping in a new place can be super frustrating, the best portable white noise machines will help you catch some Zs on the go. But before you buy, it's important to consider how best to tackle your sleep woes.

For example, if you have a hard time falling asleep but tend to stay asleep once you're there, consider a white noise machine with auto-shut off to conserve energy. If you share your sleep space with a partner who tends to snore, you'll want to look into a machine that can block out background noise all night long. And if you tend to wake up multiple times at night, an option with a soft-glow nightlight may be your best bet (for those nighttime trips to the bathroom).

It's also important to take into account how often you travel and if you plan on using your white noise machine at home, too. While a lightweight, battery-operated machine is great for travel, it may not be the best choice for everyday use in case you run the batteries down. If you plan on using your device both when traveling and when home, consider investing in a solid model that's portable, but that also comes with tons of sounds and can double as a Bluetooth speaker.

But to help you with your search, here's a list of the best portable white noise machines out there to help you finally get some rest.

1 The Lightest Marpac Rohm White Noise Sound Machine $30 Amazon This white noise machine is the lightest on the list, weighing just 4 ounces. That makes it even easier to fit into a suitcase when traveling. It also features three sound modes, and is loud enough to block out snoring or street noise. See On Amazon Weighing in at only 4 ounces, this portable sound machine is lightweight without skimping out on quality. It features three sound modes — bright white noise, deep white noise, and gentle surf — so you can choose which works best for you. And once you turn this little device on, the sound goes all night long to help block out busy city streets or a snoring partner. Plus, it's completely rechargeable. Just plug in the included USB cable and use it again the next time you're ready to snooze. While reviewers tend to love the volume controls on this button and expressed how loud the white noise could get, some mentioned that the sound isn't always "clean." The louder it gets, the fuzzier the sound gets, so keep that in mind if you're someone who really likes to crank up the sound.

2 The Most Affordable HoMedics White Noise Sleep Therapy Machine $14 Amazon This affordable option has four white noise choices (ocean waves, rain, etc.) and has an auto-shutoff button you can set at 15-minute increments. See On Amazon Featuring four soothing sounds, this micro sound machine is sure to put you straight to sleep without breaking the bank. You can choose traditional white noise, or keep it fresh with ocean waves, rain, or summer night sounds. Plus, it's super easy to adjust the sound and volume with this device's extra-large buttons. You can even set sounds for 15, 30, or 45 minutes before the machine shuts off. One downside to this machine is that the batteries don't seem to last that long. One reviewer mentioned that they need to replace them every month, which can be a drag. On the other hand, if you only plan on using this device when you're traveling, the batteries could last you quite awhile.

3 The Best With A Nightlight PROALLER White Noise Machine With Night Light $22 Amazon This noise machine features a built-in nightlight with three brightness settings, and has eight sound options. It can even charge other devices while it operates, using its external USB port. See On Amazon If you tend to wake up a lot at night, this sound machine has a built-in soft-glow light has three brightness settings and can be turned off when you're ready to hop back into bed. Plus, this machine's eight sound options are soft and rhythmic to help lull you back to sleep. There's white and brown noise, ocean, a stream, birds, thunder, and two lullabies to choose from, and the external USB port can charge your other devices even while the machine is playing. Overall, reviewers seem to be happy with this device and highly recommend it for its impeccable sound quality.