The prostate is a the walnut-sized gland that wraps around the urethra at the base of the bladder, and when you stimulate it, it feels incredible. The issue? Massaging a prostrate internally isn't always easy to do during one-on-one sex — and there are some people who'd rather not stick their fingers into their partner's butts in order to give this gland a tickle. That's where vibrators come in, and luckily, plenty of the best prostate massagers are available right on Amazon.

Now before you go run out and buy any old sex toy, it's important to keep in mind that internal prostate massagers are incredibly different than vibrators. First of all, they tend to be narrower than a typical vibrator — and for good reason. Anuses are not as flexible as vaginas are. They don't stretch, and it can take practice to get comfortable with inserting something large in there. (Sometimes, though, your anus is just too tight to accept anything larger than a finger — that's normal.) So a thinner, or tapered vibrator is necessary. There are vibrators that are good for external stimulation, too, which can feel equally as delicious — and are useful for folks who are still iffy about putting a sex toy up their butt.

Scroll on to discover four of the best prostate massagers that you can buy on Amazon.

1. Best External Prostate Massager Oreadex Powerful Handheld Wand Massager $28 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're new to prostate massaging, it's a good idea to start with external stimulation using a toy like the Oreadex Powerful Handheld Wand Massager. Internal massaging can be a little intense, so working the gland on the outside can get you used to the sensation. You can place the head of this wand, which has 20 powerful vibrating speeds, on your perineum — which is the stretch of skin between your genitals and anus. (If you push your knuckle into this area, you can feel your perineum. That's the sweet spot.) Place this wand, which is made of medical-grade silicone and is rechargeable using a USB, on the perineum, and go to town.

2. Best Internal Prostate Massager Paloqueth Vibrating Prostrate Massager $29 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're more interested in the idea of an internal prostate massage, then this Paloqueth Vibrating Prostrate Massager is a great toy to use. It's on the larger side, which means you'll have to use plenty of lube for this to slip in comfortably. It has 10 speeds, and its outer arm rests against the testicles to give them a little tickle, too. And since it's controlled with a remote, you can use it with a partner or during your own masturbation sessions without having to hold it in place. The massager is waterproof and, unlike other vibes, has a locking function that makes it great for travel, since you won't have to worry about it buzzing in your suitcase.

3. Best Butt Plug Paloqueth Rotating Anal Vibrator $32 | Amazon See On Amazon A butt plug, like this Paloqueth Rotating Anal Vibrator, can be used on its own or as a part of penetrative sex to stimulate your prostate. This specific vibrator has three distinct nubs that rotate while it vibrates, providing two different kinds of stimulation. The T-bar ensures that the toy not only stays in place, but that it can also be easily removed once playtime is over. Paloqueth's massager is completely waterproof, so it can be used in the shower or bath, and is made from medical-grade silicone, so it's safe to use in your most sensitive parts. Hand the remote to your partner to let them take control, for some extra fun.