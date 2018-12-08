Finding the perfect winter jacket is all about personal preferences. The very best puffer jackets for women come in all lengths, sizes, and fills — and you likely already know whether you prefer a thicker or thinner look. However, it's just as important to understand how insulated your jacket is (and what it's made of) in order to ensure it's actually warm in chilly weather.

As a general rule, the thicker a puffer jacket is, the more insulation and warmth it will provide. In fact, thanks to layers of real or synthetic down filling, some puffer jackets are capable of holding up against freezing temperatures. Thinner puffer jackets, in turn, offer some of the same protection and warmth with a much sleeker profile, making them perfect for milder weather or in-between seasons.

While this likely goes without saying, the longer your jacket is, the more protection it'll offer your lower half from brisk gusts of wind or knee-high snow banks. And you'll definitely want to opt for a hood if you frequently trek through snow or freezing rain (or simply aren't a fan of winter hats).

With all this in mind, read on for a look at the best puffer jackets for women available on Amazon.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Beinia Valuker Women's Down Coat $95 Amazon See On Amazon It's easy to see why this best-selling women's puffer coat has earned a four-star rating and rave reviews on Amazon. The mid-length coat is made with duck down filling and a windproof and water-resistant exterior to provide protection against the elements. Its hood is also filled with duck down and features a removable faux fur trim. Featuring elastic cuffs on the wrists (to lock in body heat) as well as two deep exterior pockets and an interior pocket, this jacket is equipped to keep you warm. And though it's not the thinnest puffer you'll find here — it's squarely in the middle in terms of thickness — it doesn't have any unwanted bulk and comes in seven different color options. Reviewers report that it does the job in below-freezing weather. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

2 A Longer Puffer That's Lined With Fleece Marmot Women's Montreaux Down Coat $300 Amazon See On Amazon For the warmest overall coat, opt for something like this puffer jacket from Marmot. There are a few reasons why this higher-priced jacket is worth your money: For one, it's a full-length coat, giving you more coverage for your legs. It's also insulated with water-resistant and synthetic 700 fill powder down that stays warm and, unlike some cheaper downs, won't clump when it's wet. Better yet, all three pockets and the entire interior of the puffer are lined with extra-warm fleece. The hood zips off, and the fur trim is also removable if it's not your style. Plus, it's available in nine colors, ranging from a classic black to a teal green. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3 A Thinner Puffer That's Available In More Than 20 Colors CHERRY CHICK Women's Puffer Jacket $53 Amazon See On Amazon As their name implies, puffer jackets tend to lean bulky, but this lightweight one from CHERRY CHICK is nothing like its bulkier counterparts. While the mid-length coat won't keep you quite as warm as a coat with lots more insulation — the brand claims it's suited for temperatures above 40 degrees Fahrenheit — it's great for layering underneath another jacket for added warmth. Like others on this list, it's filled with down and comes in a variety of colors (22 total). Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large