Removing unwanted body hair when you have sensitive skin, for lack of a better word, sucks. Not only is sensitive skin prone to razor bumps and redness, but it's super easy to nick or cut your skin. Luckily, in this day and age, there are a few tried and true razors that will work with our skin type. Enter, the best razors for sensitive skin.

What makes a razor great for people with skin sensitivity? First, sensitive skin razors will have built-in moisture strips or hydrating bars that are infused with soothing ingredients like aloe vera, or skin protectants like colloidal oatmeal. Not only do these ingredients help calm any irritation, but they can help restore the moisture barrier on the surface of your skin. Since dryness is so often linked to skin sensitivity (and often exacerbates it), finding a razor with these moisturizing tools in its design is crucial.

Also, while many people with sensitive skin believe that razors with more blades are too aggressive for their skin type, that's not the case. The more blades a razor has, the less pressure each blade puts down on your skin, and the less likely it is that your skin will get irritated or that you'll cut yourself.

Whether you prefer disposable, electric, or standard razors, here are the best razors for your sensitive skin. Godspeed.

1. The Best Overall: Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Women's Razor Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Women's Razor $10 Amazon See On Amazon Not only is Gillette Venus' extra smooth razor tested by dermatologists, but it's designed with features perfect for anyone whose skin is sensitive. First, because the razor head is built with five blades, each blade puts less pressure on your sensitive skin, thus limiting the chance your skin experiences any irritation. The blades are also extra thin, so you'll get an even closer shave than with other razors out there. There's a protective ribbon of moisture infused with aloe to reduce any irritation and prevent razor bumps from forming. And, the head of the razor pivots, allowing you to reach hard-to-shave areas like ankles or knees. When I tested this razor I was pleasantly surprised by how smooth it felt along my skin. It also left behind zero nicks and far fewer razor bumps than other razors I've used in the past. One thing to note: After the third or fourth use, I began to notice the moisturizing strip wearing down. The package does come with two additional razor blades, but once you've used those, you'll have to shell out for the more costly replacement blades. What fans say: "I get a very smooth shave on my legs and underarms without any rash or irritation. I have miserably sensitive skin so this is an important issue for me. I really like how this razor floats over the skin. It pivots without effort. Lightweight and ergonomically designed to be easy in the hand. I won’t use any other brand."

2. The Best Moisturizer: Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Razor Schick Intuition Sensitive Care Razor $8 Amazon See On Amazon A fan-favorite and celeb pick as well, this Schick Intuition sensitive care razor is popular for a reason: It essentially eliminates the need for you to buy any shaving cream. Since shaving creams are loaded with sulfates and fragrances known to cause skin irritation, this is an especially great purchase if you have sensitive skin. Designed with a thick moisturizing bar infused with aloe vera, this razor hydrates your skin as you shave. It only has four blades as opposed to the five-blade razor above, so you won't get quite as close a shave. But, in terms of convenience and ease-of-use, the Schick intuition can't be beat. A few things to note: Some reviewers report that the moisturizing strip around the blade can wear down in just a few uses, forcing you to change the blade head to one of the two spares this razor comes with, or order replacement blades. That'll make this razor a bit more expensive than others out there in the long run. And, if your skin leans super dry and sensitive, you might be better off with their nourishing razor as opposed to this sensitive care razor. Many reviewers with dry and sensitive skin said the nourishing razor (infused with almond and coconut oils, instead of aloe vera), was better for their dry, sensitive skin. What fans say: "I have extremely sensitive skin and it also can get pretty dry. I always use shaving cream or at least soap and water so I don't get a rash. But I trusted this and didn't use anything. And it works! The hair came off so quickly and easily, and my skin is smooth and soft. I definitely recommend this."

3. The Best Disposable: Schick Hydro Silk Disposable Razors Schick Hydro Silk Disposable Razors $9 Amazon See On Amazon Because disposable razors are made to be thrown away, they don't usually have the design features that make for a great razor for sensitive skin. That being said, these disposable razors from Schick have a water-activated moisturizing strip that's formulated with shea butter to create a coating on your skin as you shave. With this layer of moisture and shaving cream, these razors glide effortlessly over your skin without leaving behind any razor bumps, redness, or nicks on your skin. The handle is ergonomically-designed so that it's easy to wield, and the razor has five blades for a truly close shave. This package also comes with three razors, which comes out to just $3 a piece, so you won't feel bad about tossing one away when you travel. What fans say: "I didn't end up with a single knick or cut at all, anywhere and let me say I used it everywhere. Most disposables can't do that and if they can, just once so...anyway I forgot about the goo to begin with but once I remembered what it is and does I was fine with it. I have sensitive skin and usually my skin feels like it's on fire after shaving, but I have not had that issue at all which is a big deal for me since its one of the reasons I hate shaving so much. The handle was easy to hold and didn't jump or slip once for me. Overall I have a new favorite razor and don't hate shaving so much."

4. The Best Electric Razor: Panasonic Electric Shaver For Women Panasonic Electric Shaver For Women $15 Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling electric razor has a cult-following of fans with all skin types. Reviewers with sensitive skin praise that this wet-dry electric razor is particularly great at eliminating those razor bumps and burns that they used to get with a standard, non-electric razor. The razor blades and foil covers in the razor head are all hypoallergenic, and it even has a built-in trimmer you can pop out to trim your bikini line. This electric razor can be used on dry or wet skin, and reviewers with sensitive skin have had luck using it both ways. While the battery can only operate for 20 minutes at a time, it's easily rechargeable. Just set it on its base and in 12 hours time it will be fully recharged. What fans say: "I absolutely love this! I have very sensitive skin and this is great for those sensitive areas. I like the option of wet or dry shaving, and I have skin that prefers dry shaving and this has been the best thing to work thus far. I have not used it on my legs but I don’t grow much hair on my legs anyway ... Overall this is perfect for me."