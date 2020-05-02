There are countless toothpaste brands on the market. Some aim to brighten while others prioritize fresh breath — but for those looking to strengthen enamel, the best remineralizing toothpastes are much more effective than the average formula.

When it comes to teeth, demineralization is largely caused by acid in the food you eat and the bacteria that lives in your mouth. Remineralization happens naturally via your saliva, which helps protect the enamel — but if you're looking for an additional enamel boost, that's where the best remineralizing toothpastes come in. These formulas work by improving the mineral content of existing enamel by bonding to weakened parts.

Fluoride is perhaps the most common ingredient when it comes to protecting teeth; it strengthens the growth-rate of enamel and makes teeth less susceptible to acidic damage. That said, some point to potential health issues associated with fluoride (especially when it is ingested), so concerned buyers should know that it's not their only option that's scientifically backed. Below, you'll find four top-selling toothpastes that use smart ingredients to reinforce existing enamel, reduce sensitivity, and improve overall dental hygiene.

1. The Overall Best Remineralizing Toothpaste Apagard Premio Toothpaste (3.5 Ounces) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Over a thousand reviewers have given Apagard Premio a five-star rating, easily making it one of the most popular remineralizing toothpastes on the market. This Japanese formula uses something called nano-hydroxyapatite instead of fluoride, which has received scientific attention due to its preventive, restorative, and regenerative qualities. In short, it helps repair enamel by replenishing essential minerals, and this formula does so while also whitening and cleansing. Reviewers also write that it doesn't irritate sensitive teeth and tastes great. One reviewer wrote: "I have had some tooth sensitivity when eating/drinking for many years. After a week of using this toothpaste it was gone. My teeth are noticeably brighter and shinier. [...] It is absolutely worth the extra $$."

2. The Best Fluoride Toothpaste For Remineralization Linhart Whitening Toothpaste (3.5 Ounces) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon For those who prefer a fluoride-based toothpaste, Linhart is one of the best for remineralization and enamel protection. It was created by dentists Jan and Zachary Linhart, who chose four essential ingredients for their brainchild: Theobromine from cocoa beans to strengthen enamel, fluoride to protect against acids, Xylitol to neutralize pH, and aloe to soothe irritation. One reviewer wrote: "I love it! My teeth are sensitive because I LOVE lemons and pickles and things that are hard on the enamel. This really helps with the sensitivity AND whitens!"

3. The Best Natural Remineralizing Toothpaste (That's Also A Great Deal) Uncle Harry's Remineralizing Toothpaste (2-Pack, 3 Ounces Each) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Most remineralizing toothpastes are pretty pricey, but there are ways to cut down on costs. Uncle Harry's toothpaste, for example, comes in 3-ounce jars, and it's sold in packs to save you money down the line. The formula utilizes mineral clays, plant extracts, and sea salt, all of which alkalize the mouth to cut down on demineralizing acid. It also has calcium carbonate for gentle whitening and peppermint essential oil for a fresh, minty taste, too. With the two-pack, each one costs less than $10 each, and for even more value, you can opt for the four-jar pack for $30. One reviewer wrote: "This remineralizing paste is amazing. Our family of 4 loves it. Cleans great, tastes great and really works!"