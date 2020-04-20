Whether you’re roasting vegetables, preparing a sheet pan dinner, toasting nuts, or baking focaccia, a good-quality rimmed baking sheet is an indispensable kitchen tool. And while many of them look alike, the best rimmed baking sheets are made of a durable aluminum that ensures even browning and will fit comfortably in your oven.

For most ovens, a baking sheet measuring 12 to 13 inches wide by 17 to 18 inches long is the best size. This is sometimes referred to as a half sheet pan. If your baking sheet has ever warped or bent when placed in a hot oven, this is due to thin, flimsy construction. That's why I recommend looking for a durable, weighty baking sheet, ideally made from aluminum. Aluminum conducts heat well for even browning, and it's an affordable choice for cookware. While you can find some options with nonstick surfaces, this is a matter of preference. Parchment paper turns any baking sheet into a nonstick surface that’s easy to clean, and some cooks like the flavor that comes from the crusty bits that develop on uncoated aluminum baking sheets.

When you can, opt for a baking sheet with a thick, rolled edge that’s reinforced with a stainless steel core. The edge keeps ingredients contained and prevents buckling or warping under temperature changes, which can lead to uneven baking and burning.

When cared for properly, the best rimmed baking sheets will last for years of regular use. Find the top picks below!

1. The Best Rimmed Baking Sheet: Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 17.88 x 12.88 x 1.06 inches (length by width by height) This baking sheet from Nordic Ware is close to what you see being used in professional kitchens and bakeries. It’s made in the USA from commercial-grade aluminum that’s guaranteed not to rust over its lifetime, which is particularly important if you use metal utensils to remove contents from your baking sheet. The rolled edge has a stainless steel wire reinforcing it, so it won’t warp under heavy loads or temperature changes. You can expect this baking sheet to develop a patina over time (the surface may start to look a little “dull” after repeated uses and washings), but it will break-in and hold its shape after repeated use. Weighing just under 2 pounds, it is sturdy enough to hold recipes like roasts, and it will distribute heat evenly to make perfectly browned cookies and other baked goods.

2. The Runner-Up: OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Half Sheet OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Half Sheet 13 x 18 Inch $24.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 18 x 13 x 1 inches (length by width by height) OXO’s nonstick baking sheet is made from heavy-gauge aluminized steel that distributes heat evenly for consistent browning on baked goods and roasting recipes. The sturdy 2.44-pound design has a two-layer coating that protects it against scratches, staining, and rust. A unique textured pattern on the surface increases airflow around items so they have minimal contact and brown easily — no parchment paper or silicone baking pads necessary. The OXO’s square-rolled edge is reinforced to be extra strong to prevent warping and make it easy to grip with oven mitts.

3. The Best For Cookies: USA Pan Bakeware Half Sheet Pan USA Pan Bakeware Half Sheet Warp-Resistant Baking Pan $19.99 | Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 17.25 x 12.25 x 1 inches (length by width by height) For avid cookie-makers and bakers, this baking sheet from USA Pan is a great option. The nonstick surface has a patented silicone coating that is free of PTFE, PFOA, and BPA, and its corrugated ridges promote airflow, leading to superior browning and crisping of ingredients. Roasted or baked recipes will release easily without the need to line the baking sheet with parchment, or use excessive amounts of fat or oil. The surface also makes cleanup easy, which can be done with warm water and mild dish soap. Reinforced with a steel wire rim, the pan's heavy-weight aluminum construction distributes heat well, so cookies and other baked goods will brown evenly. Weighing just over 2 pounds, it is sturdy and durable, and won’t warp or buckle under temperature changes or heavy recipes.