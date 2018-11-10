When you're Martha Stewart-ing it up in the kitchen, the best rolling pins for dough are an amazing tool to have in your baking arsenal. A rolling pin may seem like a straightforward tool, but there are some varying features you should know about before choosing one.

French Versus American Rolling Pins

Rolling pins typically fall into one of these two categories. A French rolling pin has a handle-less design that offers better control, while also being easier on hands and wrists. These pins allow you to get a better feel for the dough but require you to work quickly, as the heat from your hands can cause the dough to warm.

Meanwhile, an American rolling pin features a freely rotating cylinder with handles on each end. It requires less effort overall, but it can be harder to exert pressure evenly.

Materials

My list of the best rolling pins includes a variety of materials. They all provide different benefits, so it's often a matter of personal preference. Wood pins are durable and typically moisture-resistant, but you should add a coat of neutral oil after each use to prevent cracking. Stainless steel pins are well-balanced, easy to clean, and great at retaining cold. As for silicone pins, they're easy to clean and won't stick to dough, but they don't retain cold quite like stainless steel pins.

If you're stressed about making a selection, fear not! It's common for a seasoned chef to own a few different rolling pins. But if you're just looking to invest in one good pin, this article will help you decide which one best suits your needs. Once you've chosen, try out these easy baking recipes with your new kitchen tool.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Farberware Classic Wood Rolling Pin $13 Amazon See On Amazon This wood rolling pin is available in both a French and American style. It's made from a hardwood material that's durable and moisture-resistant, so it's built to last. The American-style pictured here has easy-grip handles for extra comfort and control. Featuring rust-proof nylon bearings, this pin provides a smooth rolling experience every time. Though it can't go in the dishwasher, it's still easy to clean; just hand-wash it with a damp cloth, and you're all set. What fans say: What reviewers seem to love most about this pin is its weight and size. Fans noted that it's "very sturdy" and "balanced well," and one fan in particular called it "a must-have for a baker!"

2 The Runner-Up: A Lightweight, Stainless Steel French Rolling Pin Ultra Cuisine Professional French Rolling Pin $17 Amazon See On Amazon This stainless steel rolling pin features a non-porous surface that's great for all types of dough. The tapered French design provides superior control, making it easy to sense the dough's thickness underneath your hands as you're rolling. If you're concerned about dough getting too warm while you roll it out, you can chill this pin in the freezer before use. Another perk with this rolling pin is the weight; this one is just 10 ounces, compared to others on the list, which range from 1 to over 1.5 pounds. With a smooth, matte finish, the stainless steel material won't absorb any odors or flavors. And perhaps best of all, this pin is safe to toss in the dishwasher after use. What fans say: This pin has a rare perfect 5-star rating on Amazon, with fans raving about how easy it is to use and clean. One reviewer wrote, "clean-up is a snap and nothing sticks to this with a tiny dusting of flour. Thermal properties are very handy too — I throw it in the freezer for 15 minutes before rolling out dough and it keeps the butter nice and cool."

3 The Most Fail-Proof: An Adjustable Rolling Pin With Precise Measurements Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin With Removable Rings $20 Amazon See On Amazon If your primary concern is precision, this adjustable rolling pin is a great choice. Made from a solid beech wood, it evenly flattens dough to the desired thickness with the help of removable plastic rings. These rings offer four different sizes, ranging from 1/16 inch to 3/8 inch. For best results, make sure to hand-wash this pin and dry immediately. What fans say: Of the more than 800 reviews on Amazon, fans love that this pin does its exact job. One reviewer wrote, "It not having the handles on the end to hold on to was a bit irritating but once I got the hang of it....TOTALLY WORTH IT!!! All of my cookies are consistently the same height."