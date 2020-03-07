A scalp massage at a spa or salon is the most relaxing thing ever. But when you don’t have the time, money, or energy to make it to an appointment, the best scalp massagers are a great way to de-stress at home on a regular basis.

When looking for a scalp massager, you’ll find that there are a couple of different options available. A scalp massager that you can use in the shower, aka a shampoo brush, features soft silicone bristles that gently stimulate the scalp. Some shampoo brushes even vibrate, which is a sensation that many people enjoy. A shampoo brush can also be used with shampoos or other hair-care products for a nice, deep clean. And compared to using your fingers, it’s a much gentler way to scrub and exfoliate a dry scalp, though you might want to steer clear of rubbing an irritated one. Beyond cleansing and exfoliating, you may have heard rumblings that scalp massagers can also encourage hair growth. While the jury is still out on whether or not this is true, scalp massagers can make your scalp healthier, since they help to remove product buildup and excess oil.

Shampoo brushes are great, but there are also other scalp massagers out there that are meant for use outside of the shower. These massagers are usually more versatile, since they can be used to massage other parts of the body, though they can’t always handle getting wet. If you want to increase blood circulation to your scalp without a shower brush, you can try a claw-like manual scalp massager or an electric massager that uses a kneading motion similar to that of a masseuse.

Whether you’re seeking a shower brush or a massager to use on dry land, these four scalp massagers have received rave reviews from thousands of Amazon reviewers. Read on for a healthier head and a more relaxed mind.

1. The Overall Best Scalp Massager Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush $8 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 8,000 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.5-star rating overall, it’s pretty clear that those who have tried this Maxsoft shampoo brush absolutely love it. Suitable for all hair types, the shampoo brush features thick yet soft silicone bristles that massage and exfoliate your scalp. When used with shampoo or other hair-care products, the bristles provide a deep clean. The shampoo brush has a flared handle, so you don't have to worry about it slipping out of your hand in the shower. Choose from three colors — green, pink, or purple. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love this scalp massager. I have a lot of hair and I didn't always feel like I was getting my scalp clean when I shampooed. So now I lather up, then run this baby against my scalp. It feels wonderful and has relieved the tension from holding a pony tail or clip all day. Worth every penny. Just rinse off when done. The tips are a flexible but firm rubber and don't hurt at all. And the grip is comfortable, even with wet hands."

2. A Shampoo Brush That Vibrates Vitagoods Scalp Massaging Shampoo Brush $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your shower routine to the next level with this Vitagoods shampoo brush. The difference-maker is that the brush is designed with rubber tips that gently vibrate, which Amazon reviewers report feels so good on the scalp. Plus, the vibrations are designed to help your hair-care products lather richly, providing you with a deep clean. The shampoo brush is battery-operated (you'll need one AA to operate it) and can withstand regular contact with water. The brush has a flared handle that's easy to hold. Choose from four different colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This was a gift for my 18 year old daughter. She has very, VERY thick hair that is also curly. It's hard to get down to the scalp without spending a lot of time shampooing. She washed her hair with this as soon as she received it. Not only did it make hair washing enjoyable, it was much quicker and so much easier. She says it was a nice massage and that she found it nicer overall. No tangled hair in her hands, no missed spots. This is definitely something to try for those with thick hair. The fact that it's like a nice massage makes it good for everyone!"

3. A Claw-Style Massager That Bends To Fit Your Head Hofason Scalp Massagers (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This Hofason scalp massager may look a little silly, but once you try it, you’ll never look back. The claw-like scalp massager has a bunch of spindles, each with a small rubber bead at the end. When used on your head, each spindle glides gently over your scalp, providing a truly euphoric sensation for those who really like a good head scratch. The scalp massager should work great regardless of whether you have a big or small head, as the custom-fit fingers expand to fit your head. This pick can be used elsewhere on your body, too. Massage pressure points and sensitive nerves on your knees, ankles, elbows, and joints. The massager enhances blood circulation, relaxes stressed muscles, and even helps to eliminate tension. With more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating overall, reviewers love to use this product to unwind after a long day. Your purchase will get you a two-pack of massagers. However, they are not intended for use in the shower. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I thought about getting the scalp massager when I found myself continuously scratching my head for relief and comfort! So I then decided to purchase these great scalp massager! What a great deal, only $8.99 for two! You could even gift one and keep the other! So simple to use! And a great way to relax your mind and get unstressed!"