Although research shows that regularly getting a massage can lead to plenty of health benefits (like improved circulation and lower stress levels), most of us don't have the time or budget for that to be possible. Luckily, investing in one of the best shiatsu massagers for at-home use can help.

If you're new to the world of bodywork, the main thing to know about the shiatsu technique is that, typically, fingers, elbows, knees, hands, or feet are used to apply pressure on different points of the body (Swedish massages, on the other hand, use broader, or "gliding" strokes, and are typically much less aggressive, whereas deep-tissue massages focus on relieving deep-rooted muscle tension and knots).

To ensure that you choose a shiatsu massager that provides the type of relief and relaxation you're looking for, here are a few factors to consider.

First, think about the parts of your body that need the most relief. If most of your pain is in your feet or back, you should look for a tool that’s specifically designed to relieve aches and pains in those areas. But if you're experiencing soreness and tension in multiple parts of your body — from your neck all the way down to your legs — you should look for a more versatile gadget with, ideally, an adjustable shape.

Additionally, consider the level of customization you want. While some people are just looking for a device that will provide a relaxing massage, others might be interested in switching up the intensity level, pressure range, and temperature (some of these gadgets come with heat functions).

So without further ado, here are the five best at-home massagers on the market.

1 A Portable And Budget-Friendly Shiatsu Pillow Massager For Your Back, Neck, And Shoulders Amazon Zyllion, Shiatsu Pillow Massager $40 AmazonBuy Now The compact design of this portable shiatsu pillow massager makes it a great choice if you want a massager that can adapt to any setting, including your office, home, or car. Featuring an ergonomic design that allows it to fit snugly behind the neck, back, and legs, and adjustable straps that allow you to securely attach it to any chair or sofa, this is the ideal device to relieve sore muscles no matter where you are. Using four deep-kneading rotating nodes that automatically change direction every minute, as well as an optional heating function, this massager is an incredible value at only $40.

2 A Full-Back Cushion That Offers Multiple Massage Functions And Heat Therapy Amazon Gideon, Six-Program Shiatsu Massager $95 AmazonBuy Now With six different functions, this shiatsu back massager is the ideal choice if you’re looking for a fully customizable massage session. The shiatsu (deep-kneading) function features four nodes (with two different speed options) that can either travel up and down to massage the entire back or facilitate a massage that pinpoints one specific spot. The deep-penetrating vibration function features vibration nodes in the seat cushion with three different levels of intensity; this program can operate by itself or in conjunction with shiatsu mode. There’s also a therapeutic heat function that radiates gentle warmth to soothe especially achy muscles; it can be activated with the shiatsu or tapping function. Finally, there are three different tapping percussion functions. Each one can be selected to target your full, lower, or upper back, and can be set at a low intensity for a gentle massage or a high intensity for powerful kneading. The three different percussion modes are continuous, intermittent, and intermittent/continuous, allowing you to get as specific as possible when it comes to getting the customized massage you need.

3 A Shiatsu Foot Massager That Relieves Chronic Pain, Plantar Fasciitis, And Other Foot-Related Ailments Amazon Belmint, Shiatsu Foot Massager $140 AmazonBuy Now This is a great option for those with chronic foot pain, as well as those who spend long hours standing and working on their feet (like teachers or bartenders; gift-seekers, take note). The powerful nodes in this shiatsu foot massager work to improve blood circulation and provide deep-tissue therapy all throughout the feet. With optional heat, adjustable kneading options, and five different pressure settings, you can use this customizable massager to relieve foot aches and pains, stubborn knots, and even ailments like plantar fasciitis. The device even features a control panel with large buttons that you can select with a single tap of your toe, allowing you to activate the heater, increase or decrease the pressure, change the kneading setting, or turn the machine on (or off) without ever moving from your chair.