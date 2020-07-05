If you've been left with a scar following a surgery or skin injury, you may feel inclined to reduce its appearance. Or maybe not! But if that is something you're interested in, the best silicone scar sheets offer a user-friendly and clinically proven way to fade both old and new scars at home. Similar to a Band-Aid, these self-adhesive sheets come in different sizes, though they are much more flexible, reusable, and longer wearing because they're crafted from 100% medical-grade silicone. To learn more about scarring and what to look for in a silicone scar sheet, I spoke with Dr. Steve Fallek, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon at NYC-based BeautyFix Med Spa.
According to Dr. Fallek, when applied topically, silicone can help keep injured skin hydrated. "It mimics the skin's moisture barrier [thus] trapping the moisture in your body," he tells Bustle. In addition, the layer of gentle pressure provided by these sheets can help relieve itchiness and flatten and fade any raised or discolored areas. "They can [be] used for any possible scarring to diminish pigmentation from surgery, cuts, burns, or other injuries."
Still, there aren't many differences from one silicone patch to the next, so when shopping, consider the price and the size. They're all designed to be reusable (up to two weeks per sheet so long as you follow the care instructions) and can be trimmed down, but for something specific like a C-section scar, you may prefer a pre-measured option. And because consistency is key in order to see improvement, you'll want to factor in how many sheets you'll need to complete the duration of treatment: about eight weeks for newer scars and three to six months for existing ones.
Silicone treatments are safe to use on all new and old healed scars — though for fresh wounds, especially from post-surgical incisions, you'll still want to get clearance from your doctor first. And remember: At-home treatments like this are not intended to completely eliminate scarring, but the following silicone sheets for scars should be able to improve their pigment, size, texture, and overall appearance.
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
1. The Overall Best: Aroamas Silicone Scar Removal Sheets
Scan the thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon for these Aroamas Silicone Scar Removal Sheets and you'll understand why these deserve to be at the top of this list. No matter how the scar originated or whether or not it was surgical-based — users mention myriad cases, like ACL knee surgery, a double mastectomy, and an oven burn — the consensus is that they work well and they work fast: "I have literally seen results after one use," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "Never in a million years did I think any product could show results as quick as this one."
These 1.6 by 5.9-inch sheets are made from a soft silicone material that won't pull on skin. The box only comes with four stickers, but they're reusable up to two weeks at a time with proper care, which means this can be an ample two-month supply.
If there's one downside, it's that the manufacturer cautions against using these sheets in the shower (or activities where you may perspire a lot), so in that case, you'll want to take them off and set them aside. Also, they should be worn a minimum of 12 hours a day, though new users should start off with around four to eight hours a day for a few days before working their way up.
Rave review: "This really is the best silicone sheet I ever purchased. Even after one year of surgery, my scars still looked red/ pink and very visible. I tried medical grade scar gel I got from the doctors office. I tried scar gel and sheets from different companies such as Mederma. I didn’t see much difference until I started using this one."
2. The Best Value: ScarAway Silicone Scar Sheets
For a more budget-friendly version of the pick above, reach for the ScarAway Silicone Sheets. While they are slightly smaller in size (1.5 by 3 inches) and don't come as highly rated, you'll get three times the amount of strips (12 total) for nearly half the price. For optimal results, you'll want to use this four-month supply — each reusable sheet can last up to 10 days with proper care — in a similar way as you would with the Aroamas sheets: Wear them for a minimum of 12 hours a day, but remove the sticker during activities where water may interfere with adhesion (like showers). You should start to see scar tissue softening in as little as four weeks.
Rave review: "My scars were pretty dark red, and raised (I think they call them keloids). After wearing these strips for just 2 weeks I could already see an improvement! The scars were softer, lighter and less raised. I've worn these for about 4 weeks now and continue to see improvements."
3. The Best For Postpartum Use: ScarAway Silicone Scar Sheets for C-Sections
Another pick by ScarAway, these silicone scar sheets for C-sections, which measure 1.5 by 7 inches, are appropriately designed for the delicate horizontal scar that typically forms following a Cesarean delivery. Besides being able to comfortably conform to the incision area, these breathable sheets are thin and flexible with an external fabric "cushion," which helps further protect the area from any rubbing against your clothes. For maximum benefits, the manufacturer suggests wearing your bandage at least 12 hours a day, and though several Amazon reviewers reported that they successfully stayed on even in the shower, you're still advised to keep them away from water to ensure the adhesion remains intact. Also, keep in mind that these scar sheets are not just for new moms, either— they have been clinically proven to help treat years-old scars, too.
Inside the box, you'll find four self-adhesive sheets, which are each reusable for up to two weeks. You may start to see your scar softening in just a few days, but because C-section scars are known to heal more slowly, give it four to eight weeks for the prominence of the scar to be minimized.
Rave review: "I had two emergency c-sections followed by two planned ones, so four total. I didn't use the product after the first three c-sections. My scar was raised, hard and very purplish starting about 5 months post surgery each time. After my fourth and final child, I decided to give this a try. I started at six weeks postpartum and have been using it daily wearing about 22-23 hours each day for seven months now. There is a big difference with my scar compared to my previous three without using anything. It is not raised at all and there is no hard spot!"
4. The Best For Large Wounds: Mepiform Silicone Sheeting
While these Mepiform silicone sheets are on the pricer side, they're the best you can buy when you want to treat larger areas of skin — each of the five sheets measure an ample 4 by 7 inches. These patches can be reused up to seven days if proper application is followed (remove for the shower). They're super thin and discreet, which helps minimize itching and discomfort, and can be easily cut down to fit your scar shape, too. According to the manufacturer, these should be worn 24 hours a day and should be used for two to six months depending on the condition of the scar.
Rave review: "It's like a miracle. I would recommend that you try this. I have sensitive skin and had no reaction. Anyone who has a scar that looks bad, a painful keloid scar, redness in a scar, bumpy or unusual textured scar, you need this!"
Studies referenced:
Westra, I., Pham, H., & Niessen, F. B. (2016) Topical Silicone Sheet Application in the Treatment of Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids. The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology, 9(10), 28–35.
Expert:
Dr. Steve Fallek, MD, board-certified plastic surgeon at BeautyFix Med Spa in NYC