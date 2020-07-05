If you've been left with a scar following a surgery or skin injury, you may feel inclined to reduce its appearance. Or maybe not! But if that is something you're interested in, the best silicone scar sheets offer a user-friendly and clinically proven way to fade both old and new scars at home. Similar to a Band-Aid, these self-adhesive sheets come in different sizes, though they are much more flexible, reusable, and longer wearing because they're crafted from 100% medical-grade silicone. To learn more about scarring and what to look for in a silicone scar sheet, I spoke with Dr. Steve Fallek, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon at NYC-based BeautyFix Med Spa.

According to Dr. Fallek, when applied topically, silicone can help keep injured skin hydrated. "It mimics the skin's moisture barrier [thus] trapping the moisture in your body," he tells Bustle. In addition, the layer of gentle pressure provided by these sheets can help relieve itchiness and flatten and fade any raised or discolored areas. "They can [be] used for any possible scarring to diminish pigmentation from surgery, cuts, burns, or other injuries."

Still, there aren't many differences from one silicone patch to the next, so when shopping, consider the price and the size. They're all designed to be reusable (up to two weeks per sheet so long as you follow the care instructions) and can be trimmed down, but for something specific like a C-section scar, you may prefer a pre-measured option. And because consistency is key in order to see improvement, you'll want to factor in how many sheets you'll need to complete the duration of treatment: about eight weeks for newer scars and three to six months for existing ones.

Silicone treatments are safe to use on all new and old healed scars — though for fresh wounds, especially from post-surgical incisions, you'll still want to get clearance from your doctor first. And remember: At-home treatments like this are not intended to completely eliminate scarring, but the following silicone sheets for scars should be able to improve their pigment, size, texture, and overall appearance.

1. The Overall Best: Aroamas Silicone Scar Removal Sheets Aroamas Silicone Scar Removal Sheets (4-Pack) $29.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Scan the thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon for these Aroamas Silicone Scar Removal Sheets and you'll understand why these deserve to be at the top of this list. No matter how the scar originated or whether or not it was surgical-based — users mention myriad cases, like ACL knee surgery, a double mastectomy, and an oven burn — the consensus is that they work well and they work fast: "I have literally seen results after one use," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "Never in a million years did I think any product could show results as quick as this one." These 1.6 by 5.9-inch sheets are made from a soft silicone material that won't pull on skin. The box only comes with four stickers, but they're reusable up to two weeks at a time with proper care, which means this can be an ample two-month supply. If there's one downside, it's that the manufacturer cautions against using these sheets in the shower (or activities where you may perspire a lot), so in that case, you'll want to take them off and set them aside. Also, they should be worn a minimum of 12 hours a day, though new users should start off with around four to eight hours a day for a few days before working their way up. Rave review: "This really is the best silicone sheet I ever purchased. Even after one year of surgery, my scars still looked red/ pink and very visible. I tried medical grade scar gel I got from the doctors office. I tried scar gel and sheets from different companies such as Mederma. I didn’t see much difference until I started using this one."

2. The Best Value: ScarAway Silicone Scar Sheets ScarAway Silicone Scar Sheets (12-Pack) $15.29 | Amazon See On Amazon For a more budget-friendly version of the pick above, reach for the ScarAway Silicone Sheets. While they are slightly smaller in size (1.5 by 3 inches) and don't come as highly rated, you'll get three times the amount of strips (12 total) for nearly half the price. For optimal results, you'll want to use this four-month supply — each reusable sheet can last up to 10 days with proper care — in a similar way as you would with the Aroamas sheets: Wear them for a minimum of 12 hours a day, but remove the sticker during activities where water may interfere with adhesion (like showers). You should start to see scar tissue softening in as little as four weeks. Rave review: "My scars were pretty dark red, and raised (I think they call them keloids). After wearing these strips for just 2 weeks I could already see an improvement! The scars were softer, lighter and less raised. I've worn these for about 4 weeks now and continue to see improvements."