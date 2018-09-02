Let's face it, there is no more classic breakfast food than eggs. They're versatile, quick to make, and packed with protein. Even better? The best skillets for eggs make it even easier to cook them up, clean your pan, and get out the door.

There are a few things to consider before you pick out your skillet, though. For one, it's important to take into account how you prefer to cook your eggs. While most pans will work for a simple scramble, you'll definitely need one with a multi-layer, non-stick coating if you need to flip an omelet without it sticking or crusting in the corners. And if you like to bake your eggs in the oven, definitely go for a skillet that heats evenly with an insulated handle so you can easily remove it without a potholder.

Another thing to keep in mind is how hard you are on your cookware. If you don't mind soaking your skillets or hand-washing after each use, a super durable, cast-iron option may be your best bet. But if you need to cook and run, or you'd rather not handle that mess, definitely look for a skillet that can be dropped in the dishwasher for easy clean-up.

There are a ton of options out there for pans, but it can be tough to find exactly what you need. Here's a list of some of the best skillets for eggs out there that will do the world's most perfect breakfast food justice.

1 Best Overall, All Things Considered Tramontina 10-Inch Aluminum Nonstick Pan $21 Amazon This skillet checks all the boxes: it's made of heavy-gauge aluminum, has a nonstick surface, and comes with a soft-grip silicone handle cover, so you won't burn your hand when using it. Best of all, it only costs $21. See On Amazon This insulated, nonstick skillet hits all the marks for a flawless, egg-cooking device. Made with heavy-gauge aluminum, it's designed to withstand the rigors of professional-grade cooking, so you can make eggs pretty much everyday with minimal wear-and-tear. The aluminum construction also distributes heat evenly, and the nonstick interior ensures that your eggs are cooked evenly without crusting to the bottom of the pan. Another perk is the handle. While a lot of skillets feature a metal or stainless steel handle, many aren't oven-safe past a certain temperature. This skillet comes with a soft-grip silicone cover that you can slip over the handle to keep it cool while it's in the oven. This skillet is 100 percent dishwasher safe, comes with a lifetime warranty, and at about $20, is a total steal. And with almost 1,000 positive reviews, that many egg-lovers can't be wrong.

2 Best Upgrade All-Clad 9-Inch Stainless Steel 3-Ply Bonded Nonstick Pan $100 Amazon This pan is made from three-ply bonded stainless steel, meaning it's extremely durable. It also has three layers of nonstick coating, so it will last for a long time without wearing down. See On Amazon This ultra-durable skillet is made with three-ply bonded stainless steel, which encapsulates a long-lasting aluminum core. It also features three layers of PFOA-free nonstick coating so you can set this skillet in an oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit without any breakdown, and then easily slide your eggs right out. Plus, there's a lifetime warranty so if it does start to show signs of wear, you can turn it in for a brand new one. The only downside to this skillet is that there's no insulated handle, so it can get pretty hot in a 500-degree oven. You'll need to use a potholder to haul it out. Also, a lot of reviewers mention that this pan will perform better when hand-washed instead of cleaned in a dishwasher, but for a skillet of this quality, it's worth the extra hassle.

3 Best For Beginners Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet $28 Amazon If you're a beginner, this basic cast-iron skillet comes with a silicone handle cover, so you won't burn your hand, and is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and features nonstick coating so it's easy to use. See On Amazon If you're just getting started on your cooking journey, consider adding this cast iron skillet to your cookware basics. The cast-iron is excellent at retaining heat and even cooking so your eggs will come out perfectly no matter which way you cook them. It also comes with a silicone handle cover to you can easily pull this pan out of the oven without scorching your hand. It's also pre-seasoned with vegetable oil for a natural, nonstick coating that helps hold onto flavors as you cook. The best part? This skillet is perfect for sautéing, baking, broiling, searing, and frying just about anything so if you decide eggs aren't doing it for you, you can keep on using this versatile skillet for all your cooking endeavors. The only downside is that you'll have to hand-wash this skillet.