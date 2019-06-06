If you’ve hesitated to purchase an air fryer due to a lack of counter or storage space, you’re not alone. Fortunately, manufacturers now make compact air fryers that get the job done without being space-hogs. The best small air fryers can cook up all the same delicious fried foods as their larger counterparts for a fraction of the cost and size.

When deciding how small you want your air fryer, first consider where you plan to keep it and if you'll be moving it around your kitchen often. While most small air fryers will fit under standard cabinets, as a rule you should pull them out into the open while in operation to allow for venting.

Next, think about capacity. The cooking capacity of small air fryers can vary, depending on the size of the basket insert (and usually maxes out around 2 quarts). If you’ll mostly be using your air fryer to make snacks or sides, you can probably get away with a smaller basket insert and a smaller frame as well. But if you want to make larger items or layer ingredients for meals, opt for one with a larger basket.

Keep in mind, most compact air fryers are not digital, but have simple dials to control time and temperature. Air fryers with a long timer and wide temperature range offer the most cooking versatility.

The best small air fryers, below, will help you create light and crispy recipes in a matter of minutes.

1. The Overall Best: A Small Air Fryer With A 60-Minute Timer & Large Temperature Range Black & Decker Purifry 2-Liter Air Fryer $56 Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 11.5 x 11.5 x 13 inches (length by width by height) This small air fryer from Black & Decker offers a space-saving design without compromising on cooking capacity. With a temperature range of 175 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and a 60-minute timer, it offers the most versatility of the models featured here. Its 2-liter basket can fit about 8 cups of food, making it sufficient for cooking a wide range of recipes and volumes. The large basket also means that food won’t need to be crowded which leads to even crispier results. The Black & Decker also has dual convection fans that circulate hot air for faster cooking. The dual basket ensures that flavors from your recipes don’t intermingle, and the inner basket can be easily removed to turn ingredients, and to clean when you're all done. The sturdy design of this air fryer also makes it the heaviest, with a weight of 11 pounds, so it’s slightly more difficult to lift and move in and out of storage.

2. The Smallest Air Fryer: A Popular Model That's Lightweight & Has A Small Footprint Dash Compact 1.2-Liter Air Fryer $46 Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 10.2 x 8.1 x 11.4 inches (length by width by height) If you’re really limited on space, the Dash Compact Air Fryer is the best option for you. Weighing in at a petite 5.7 pounds and measuring just over 11 inches high, it has the smallest weight and footprint. This means it is easy to lift and move in and out of cabinets if you’d rather not give it a permanent home on your countertop. Not surprisingly, the Dash also has the smallest basket, with a capacity of a little over 5 cups. Despite the smaller volume, it can still cook a pound of French fries and is a great size for cooking sides, snacks, or a small batch of food. The 30-minute timer is on the lower end, but sufficient for most of what can be cooked in this compact air fryer. According to reviewers, the temperature ranges from 170 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This model comes in five shades if you want to match your other appliances or add a vibrant pop of color to your decor. It also comes with a recipe book so you can get started cooking right when you open it.

3. Great For Narrow Spaces: A Taller Air Fryer With A Larger Capacity Fereol Compact 2.2-Quart Electric Air Fryer $44 Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 11.2 x 11.2 x 14.2 inches (length by width by height) If you want an air fryer that has a small footprint but can fit a bit more food, this 2.2-quart option from Fereol is a good choice. With a tall, narrow design, it still fits under cabinets but takes up minimal countertop space. The 180 to 400 degree Fahrenheit temperature gauge is controlled with a dial on the top of the air fryer, and the rounded design features give it a unique look. The timer only goes up to 30 minutes, so if you plan to prepare items with a longer cook time it will need to be reset. With that said, many air fry recipes can be prepared in less time. Weighing in at a modest 6.6 pounds, the Fereol is a lightweight option that can be lifted and moved with ease.