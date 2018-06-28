I got my first tattoo when I was 18, and since then, I've gotten six more, each with their own personal significance. Though each one has a different meaning, the aftercare process has remained the same. Whether you're getting a big piece from a renowned shop or a stick n' poke from your friend, your tattoo needs to be properly cleaned and cared for if you want it to remain vibrant and healthy. That's why, with the help of one of my favorite tattooers, Joseph Bryce, I've put together a list of the best soaps to clean your tattoos.

Something to keep in mind when it comes to cleaning tattoos is that, "Everyone is different," Bryce says. "The soap is just to keep it clean. Tattoos are technically wounds." Bryce says that in order to keep your tattoo free of infection, you should be washing it twice a day and keeping it clean and dry in between washes (meaning as free as possible from sweat and oils).

When it comes to tattoo aftercare, Bryce also recommends, "just listening to your body... if you have a brand that works well with you, just look for their unscented, antibacterial product." And when he says the brand that works for you, he doesn't just mean soap that's specifically made for face and body. Sometimes, the best tattoo aftercare cleansers are hand soaps that you'd generally find in any bathroom! Read on to find out more.

Amazon Dial Gold Hand Soap Refill $14 AmazonBuy Now Across the board, "Dial Gold is the classic go-to," says Bryce. Every single piercer or tattooer I've ever met has recommended this bathroom staple as the all-around best tattoo cleanser. It's inexpensive, easy to buy in bulk, and ultimately, one of the most effective soaps on the market for making sure your tattoo stays clean and free of infection. This 52-ounce juggernaut makes sure that no matter how big your tat is, you will absolutely never run out of soap. Something to keep in mind for folks with more sensitive skin is that while this soap is pretty much the holy grail of tattoo cleansers, it's also not 100 percent fragrance-free. If you're prone to irritation from scented products, it might be best to steer clear of this fan-favorite and opt for something completely unscented, like the option below.

Amazon Neutrogena Transparent Bar Soap (9 Bars) $25 AmazonBuy Now For anything other than Dial, Bryce recommends opting for something fragrance-free — and this Neutrogena bar soap really fits the bill. It's amazing for sensitive skin because it's free of nearly all potential irritants like fragrances, dyes, detergents, and hardeners. The formula is hypoallergenic and made with the popular humectant glycerin, which means it'll help your newly-tattooed skin retain moisture. Your brand new work of art won't just look hydrated in between washes, but it'll actually feel comfortable and clean throughout the healing process. I recommend this Amazon pack because it's far cheaper to buy bar soap in bulk than to pick up a single from your local drugstore, so you won't just be saving your new tattoo, but your time and money, too!

Amazon H2Ocean Canadian Foam Soap, Blue/Green $8 AmazonBuy Now If you're someone who's really into body modification, you've likely heard of H2Ocean. They're the number one brand on the market for tattoo aftercare and make an incredible range of water-based products, all of which are vegan and incredibly gentle for the healing of delicate wounds and punctures. Their Blue/Green Canadian Foam Soap is free of any potential irritants — parabens, fragrance, etc. — but the best part is that it's loaded with aloe vera, which is intensely moisturizing, making it particularly good for dry skin types. In addition to keeping your new tat disinfected, it'll keep it healthy and hydrated, plus help prevent new scabs from forming.