While many of us have a go-to face and body sunscreen we use whenever we step out in the sunshine, how many of us can say the same about the best SPF lip balms? I for one know I can't.

According to dermatologists, lips are the number one place people forget to apply sunscreen. That's a scary finding because, in reality, your lips are actually one of the most sensitive areas of skin when it comes to sunburns. So, while you may not immediately notice dark spots popping up on your lips or the peeling typically associated with a bad burn, it's a good idea to carry one of the best SPF lip balms with you, no matter what time of year it is.

When searching for a lip balm with SPF, it's important to look for a true balm over a gloss. While, yes, glosses with SPF protect your lips, they're also more likely to act like a mirror, which focuses harmful UV rays on your lips instead of deflecting them — so keep it creamy and balm-based. That way, not only will it be less likely to absorb those nasty rays, but it'll keep your lips healthy and moisturized as well.

Not sure where to start your search? Simply scroll below and check out the best SPF lip balms — all of which are just a click away.

1 A Powerful, Chemical-Free Lip Balm With SPF 45 Amazon Cotz Lip SPF 45 $7 AmazonBuy Now This lip balm goes above and beyond to deliver even more protection against the sun's damaging effects than any other product on this list. With SPF 45, its chemical-free formula will protect even the most sensitive skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. As an added bonus, it's water-resistant up to 80 minutes, so your lips will even be safe as you swim in the ocean. It's dermatologist-recommended, goes on silky smooth, and has no fragrance.

2 A Hydrating Lip Balm With SPF 30 And A Sheer Pink Tint Amazon Supergoop! Acai Fusion Lip Balm SPF 30 $10 AmazonBuy Now This lip balm with SPF 30 is formulated with nourishing shea butter and antioxidant-rich acai to not only protect your lips against harmful sun rays, but hydrate and repair them, also. Together, these ingredients work alongside a sun-blocking formula that helps strengthen the lips' protective barrier to defend against dryness and photo-aging. It has a sheer pink tint, so you can wear it on its own or under your favorite lipstick for optimal protection anytime you're out in the sun.

3 A Tinted Lip Balm With SPF 15 That's Available In Four Shades Amazon Jane Iredale LipDrink Lip Balm $17 AmazonBuy Now Any lipstick lover will be thrilled that this lip balm provides sun protection while also adding color to your lips. This moisturizing, lemon-flavored balm glides on smoothly and is available in four different shades, including pink, a burnt rose, and sheer. It has SPF 15 and is made with a variety of antioxidant-rich ingredients, like green tea extracts, so your lips will always be nourished and protected. This is definitely a must-have product to keep in your bag.