It's hard enough to get stains out of your clothes when you tackle them right away. But once they've had time to set in, it's even harder — sometimes nearly impossible — to get rid of them. However, if you have the best stain removers for set-in stains, there's hope yet for you (and your favorite blouse).

When shopping around, think about what types of stains you're dealing with before you make a purchase. Are they mostly dark, fluid-based stains from things like wine, coffee, or juice? Or are they more outdoor-based stains, like grass, dirt, or grease? Some stain removers will perform better on certain types of substances, so keep that in mind when you're making your selection.

Another thing to consider is the ingredients list. If you have sensitive skin or allergies, or if you share your home with pets and kids, you may want to avoid harsh cleaning ingredients, like bleach, ammonia, or isopropyl alcohol. If you have any concerns, always check out the full ingredients, and opt for a plant-based spray if necessary (I've included one at the end of this list!). Also, when possible, it's helpful to read the reviews to see what people who've used the product have to say.

To help you out, I've scoured through these reviews and researched all the ingredients to come up with a list of the best stain removers for set-in stains. Take a peek below to find the one that's best for you.

1 The Best For Most Stains Shout Advanced Stain Remover Gel $4 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 22 ounces What's great about it: Reviewers rave about the ability of this all-purpose stain remover to get out old and new stains alike. The powerful solution features a concentrated gel formula that lifts stains without damaging your clothes, and it doesn't have a harsh smell, either. The bottle has an easy-to-use trigger for an even spray that works in as little as five minutes (though for really tough stains, it's recommended you let it sit overnight before washing it out). What fans say: "This stuff is great. I don't know how it does it, but it manages to get stains out that nothing else can handle. These can even be set in stains. Definitely worth purchasing!!"

2 The Best For Red Wine & Coffee Nature's Miracle Brand for Life's Messes Dark Stain Destroyer $8 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 32 ounces What's great about it: If you're like me and have a habit of spilling red wine all over your blouse or dripping coffee on your lap, this dark liquids stain remover will be your best friend. It's specifically designed to target dark stains, even ones that have been on your clothes for days or longer. It's safe for homes with pets, yet it's still impressively tough. As a bonus, you can use it on carpets, too. What fans say: "This product took out the dark stain in one try! I was so surprised as the stain had been there over a week and I had put all sorts of mixes and sprays on it and scrubbed it, so I was certain this coffee stain was well set in. But, again, this stuff got it out in one try! No coffee stain at all, like new. So impressed!!"

3 The Best For Grass Stains Carbona Stain Devils #6 Make Up & Grass $3 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 1.7 ounces What's great about it: This concentrated stain remover is formulated just for grass stains, although it's also capable of tackling stubborn makeup stains (aka mascara, lipstick, foundation, and the likes). It has a strong solution that works fast while being gentle on your clothes. The only drawback is it comes in a super small bottle; however, you can dab a small amount on the fabric, and it goes a long way. What fans say: "This stain remover really does work. It got grass stains out of my son's baseball uniform. The grease remover and the blood removers work excellent also. I love this brand of stain remover."