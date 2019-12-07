While many popular stand mixers run upwards of $300 a pop, there are plenty of affordable options that still pack a punch in the kitchen. The best stand mixers under $100 offer bakers the main features of more expensive models for a fraction of the cost.

Before you buy a stand mixer, think about the amount of batter you’d like to fit in the mixing bowl. Do you plan to bake in standard recipe quantities, or do you see yourself regularly baking large-batch recipes that will require a bigger bowl? Additionally, if you’d prefer a stand mixer that can convert to a hand mixer you can use with any bowl, that’s an option too.

Consider the amount of power you might require from your stand mixer as well. Generally, the higher the wattage, the more power the machine has and wattage can vary wildly, so a device with a 650-watt motor will be able to mix dense ingredients more easily than one with a 250-watt motor. Speed settings vary too and are important to think about — the more speeds a mixer offers, the more control you’ll have over how gently or vigorously the device mixes.

Finally, you should decide which mixer attachments are important to you. Every mixer should include beater attachments, which are a standard go-to for combining batters. But you might want whisk attachments if you make recipes that require you to whip air into your ingredients, like beating egg whites into peaks for meringue. And if you’re interested in baking bread, a dough hook attachment will come in handy.

Once you know what you’re looking for, it’s easy to select the right stand mixer for your needs, even if you’re on a budget. Here are four of the best affordable stand mixers out there:

1. The Best Overall Stand Mixer [[Under $100]] Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer $90 | Amazon See On Amazon This Hamilton Beach electric stand mixer is my top pick for a go-to affordable stand mixer. The head of the mixer tilts so that you can easily access the 4-quart stainless steel bowl, and the included splash guard keeps ingredients in the bowl and your countertops tidy. The mixer features seven speed settings and comes with dishwasher-safe flat beater, whisk, and dough hook attachments. It also has a one-year limited warranty. While lots of reviewers love this 300-watt stand mixer for its affordability and ease of use, it's worth mentioning that its motor isn’t as strong as some other options on this list. This mixer should work great for ordinary use, but if you're going to be regularly mixing stiff bread dough, you may do better with a stronger motor. If you’re looking for a mixer with a stronger motor, consider the VIVIOME 650W stand mixer listed below, or this Aicok stand mixer, instead.

2. The Best Budget Mixer Aicok 2 in 1 Hand Mixer $50 | Amazon See On Amazon The Aicok 2 in 1 hand mixer offers you the functionality of two different kitchen appliances at one very affordable price. This model boasts the flexibility of a five-speed hand mixer in the framework of a stand mixer — you can use it as a stand mixer or you can remove it from the cradle and use it as a hand mixer. That said, according to reviewers, it can feel a bit heavy to hold, so check out this list of the best hand mixers if you’re primarily in need of a hand mixer. The stainless steel bowl has a 3.7-quart capacity, and the mixer comes with both beater and dough hook attachments. The Aicok 2 in 1 hand mixer’s 250-watt motor might not be the best for mixing harder or denser doughs, but it should handle batters and wetter doughs just fine. It comes with a two-year warranty.

3. The Best Stand Mixer With 2 Bowls Sunbeam MixMaster Stand Mixer $89 | Amazon See On Amazon The Sunbeam Mixmaster stand mixer is best for someone who bakes small recipes and doesn’t always need large equipment — in other words, someone who often halves or quarters recipes or just needs to whisk an egg white once in a while. The mixer comes with a 2-quart glass bowl, which gives you the option to whip up very small amounts of ingredients, as well as a 4-quart glass bowl for standard-sized recipes. The tilt-head mixer has 12 speed settings and a “soft start” feature, which means it gradually speeds up to each setting so that you don’t splatter and make a huge mess all over your kitchen. Its 350-watt motor works alongside its two sets of attachments — beaters and dough hooks — to thoroughly mix your ingredients. The Sunbeam Mixmaster is covered by a one-year warranty.