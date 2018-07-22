When the weather turns hot and the air is sticky and uncomfortable, having one of the best standing fans can come in handy. Because, with a strong motor and a tall frame, a standing fan can powerfully cool a room — and you — down without taking up a ton of space.

Most standing fans you come across will be lightweight and slimmer than traditional fans, but there are a lot of nuances in the kinds you'll see. For example, some fans have plastic blades while others have metal. While this might seem like an arbitrary difference, plastic blades tend to make for a quieter fan, but metal blades produce a more powerful airflow.

Beyond materials, your decision will come down to add-on features and price. For example, some stands will have remote controls you can use to operate them from anywhere in the room, oscillating blades to reach your entire space, or will even have misting capabilities to deliver cooler, moisture-rich air to your room.

But, whether you're looking for a top-of-the-line, investment fan, or one that will keep you cool without breaking the bank, I've got you covered. Here are some of the best standing fans on the market to help you narrow down your decision.

1 The Best Investment Amazon Vornado VFAN Pedestal Vintage Air Circulator Fan $183 Amazon Buy Now If you're looking for a sturdy, powerful fan, Vornado's classic metal fan is an excellent investment. While it's a little heavier than a plastic fan, the metal base is super sturdy so you don't have to worry about it falling if you bump into it. Combined with Vornado's Signature Vortex technology, this fan's flexible blades provide multidirectional air circulation throughout any room. The stand is also totally adjustable, with height options ranging from 42 to 55 inches tall. One reviewer insists this fan is the only reason she made it through the summer, writing, "If you're considering this fan, hesitate no more! This fan has it all --- Good looks and power."

2 The Most Affordable Amazon Lasko 2520 16 Inch Oscillating Stand Fan $30 Amazon Buy Now This standing fan by Lasko is a solid choice that won't cost a lot. Its flexible, plastic blades and wide-area oscillation capability can cool down any size room without a lot of additional noise. It also has a tilt-back feature, so you can position the fan head toward the ceiling for even more airflow around the house. With three quiet speeds and super easy assembly, this fan is a favorite among reviewers. On reviewers writes, "This is a powerful little fan. Also like the idea that you didn't need tools to put it together. Snap, snap, done."