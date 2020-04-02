If you're looking for a brain-stimulating, screen-free activity, the best Sudoku books have you covered. (In fact, research shows that brain teasers can reduce stress and keep your memory sharp.)

The main factor you'll need to consider when deciding on a book is the difficulty level. Some options (like the first pick below) offer a range of puzzles that run from easy to hard; this is probably the best option for someone who's just starting out with Sudoku but wants to advance to more challenging puzzles down the line, or if the book will be used by more than one person. On the other hand, some players know exactly which difficulty levels they like and prefer to stay there. For those buyers, a book with one specific difficulty level is a better bet.

As with any kind of brain-stimulating game, presentation is also important — after all, you'll be staring at it for quite a while. Make sure that the individual puzzle sizes are suited to your liking, the pages are bleed-resistant, and the cover is durable (especially if you'll be traveling with it). The four Sudoku books have all of those qualities and more, and there's one for every preferred difficulty level which can be delivered right to your door.

1. The Overall Best Sudoku Book The Big Book of Sudoku $8 | Amazon See On Amazon A best-seller in its category, The Big Book Of Sudoku offers something for everyone. It includes more than 500 puzzles that range from easy to very difficult. There are only two per page so the puzzles are large and gentle on the eyes, and the spiral binding allows you to lay the book flat for comfort and ease of writing. Due to the wide range of options, this one's great for the beginner or those who appreciate variety. And it's a great pick for a crowd. However, it's a bigger book that might not be the easiest to travel with. Number of puzzles: 500+ One reviewer wrote: "This book is my first exposure to Sudoku. I've been using it for almost three years and I love it [...] The puzzles are challenging at each level, although I have improved a great deal since I started, so I'm faster than I used to be."

2. The Best Sudoku Book For Beginners Easy Sudoku $6 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're just starting out or you prefer to use Sudoku as a means of gentler relaxation, Easy Sudoku is a great option. It has 300 puzzles that are fun, simple, and well-suited for a beginner — or someone who likes to multitask with the television on. Note that the puzzles are small (there are eight on each page) so it may not be best choice for those who prefer a bigger print, but it also makes the book compact and lightweight for travel. Some reviewers also noted that it was a good choice for kids. Number of puzzles: 300 One reviewer wrote: "Easy Sudoko puzzles. Just what I was looking for!"

3. The Best Sudoku Book For Relaxation (With Extra-Large Grids) Brain Games Relax and Solve: Sudoku $12 | Amazon See On Amazon For a middle-of-the-road challenge, there's Relax and Solve from Brain Games. It offers over 150 puzzles that provide moderate mental stimulation, but are still calming after a tiring day. Each page contains a single puzzle, so this is the ideal option for those who don't want to strain their eyes — plus the wide spiral binding is durable and easy to hold. However, some noted that it's on the heavier and larger side, so it might not be the best for travel. Number of puzzles: 161 One reviewer wrote: "Just the right amount of brain exercise ... Not so difficult to pull your hair out, neither is it an easy breeze through. Love this."