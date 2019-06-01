There's one surefire way to get good rest every night, and it has everything to do with your sheets. A great set can cradle you in silky softness, and the best thick, heavy sheets feel like a dream.

Before you invest in a great set of sheets, you'll want to consider the type of fabric they're made from. The thickest sheets are usually made from flannel or the slightly silkier velvet flannel. Both are soft, heavy, and more than capable of keeping you warm in frigid weather. But if you're not sure you want to go all in on the very thickest sheets, a more breathable option like jersey knit or Egyptian cotton sheets may be your best bet.

Another thing to keep in mind is your sleeping situation. Have a shedding pet at home? Velvet, flannel, and jersey knit tend to be loosely woven, so pet hair clings to these fabrics, making it difficult to remove it. In this case, tightly-woven cotton sheets work best. But if you tend to get hot while you sleep, thick cottons can be cloying and tend to absorb sweat, whereas flannels are a bit more breathable due to their looser weave.

No matter which way you go, the best thick, heavy sheets are a great way to wake up ready for the day. Here's a round-up of some of the best options out there so you can finally get the rest you deserve.

1. A Jersey Knit Option That Won't Wrinkle Great Bay Home Extra Soft Heather Jersey Knit Cotton Sheet Set $50 Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King Made with soft, stretchy cotton, these jersey knit sheets are basically a T-shirt for your mattress. Plus, the stretch in the fabric allows the sheets to easily release any wrinkles so they look smooth on your bed every time. The set includes two pillowcases, one fitted sheet, and one flat sheet. Even better? They come in a ton of eye-popping, fade-resistant colors, and a wide variety of sizes. What fans say: "The best t-shirt sheets we've owned! These are the best ones we have ever had, and by far not the most expensive ones. They are super thick for t-shirt material sheets, and with only one wash were really soft and comfortable. We are very impressed by these, and will be ordering more!"

2. An Egyptian Cotton Set With A High Thread Count & Deep Pockets Thread Spread 1000-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets $90 Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes: Queen, King, California King, Split King Not only are these Egyptian cotton sheets super soft, but they have deep pockets that can fit just about any mattress. This set features a luxe, 1,000 thread count, making them rich and thick. The sateen weave also gives them a lustrous finish and helps to allow air to move in and out. On top of that, all four pieces in this set (two pillowcases, one fitted sheet, and one flat sheet) are machine-washable. Pictured here in taupe, these sheets also come in 18 other colors so you can match to your bedding, if you'd like. What fans say: "Luxurious thick cotton. If you are looking for super soft and slippery satin-like sheets, these are not it. They are, however, strong cotton with a nice substantial feel to them. They're heavy enough to insulate you from feeling any of the texture or stitching of your mattress and yet they're plenty soft. You know that beautiful feeling of climbing into bed under fresh washed linens... well these will give you that in spades. The corners are very deep, easily supporting my pillow top mattress with material to spare and the elastic that runs the full circuit of the fitted sheet is strong."

3. A Luxe Velvet Flannel That's Heavyweight & As Soft As Butter Pinzon Signature 190-Gram Heavyweight Velvet Flannel Sheet Set $71 Amazon See On Amazon Available sizes: Queen, King, California King These velvet flannel sheets are so soft that getting out of bed won't be easy. Constructed of a double-ply, 190-gram velvet flannel, they're thick and luxurious, but the loose weave of the fabric still offers some breathability. (For reference, when buying flannel sheets, look for ones over 170 grams for the thickest and warmest set.) Plus, the 4-inch hem allows the sheets to lay flat and smooth on your mattress. This set includes two standard pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. They're also available in seven neutral colors and three patterns. What fans say: "These are equal in weight and comfort to the $250+ designer flannel sheets I bought for years. I cannot tell a difference between those sheets and these Pinzon ones. After several washings, these are just getting softer and more comfortable!"