To keep your furry friend free from diseases and irritation when you go out, using one of the best tick repellents for dogs is essential. Fleas and ticks can cause major health problems and discomfort for your pet. According to the American Kennel Club, just one tick bite can lead to Lyme disease with symptoms like fever, loss of appetite, pain, and even potentially kidney failure.

Ticks can hide in tall grass, bushes, woods, and even your backyard, so prevention is the best way to protect your dog from becoming infected. There are tons of different tick repellents available out there. These options can range from wearables like collars to sprays and spot-on treatments. Sprays can often be used on household surfaces as well as directly on your dog while spot-on treatments are applied directly on your dog’s skin and are commonly used for eliminating ticks and fleas when spotted and can continue to protect your pet for up to 30 days after application. However, for the longest-lasting protection, tick repellent collars are a convenient prevention method that lasts for up to 8 months.

For the most effective repellent, look for ingredients that kill and repel ticks but aren’t harmful to your dog like imidacloprid, flumethrin, permethrin, and pyriproxyfen. However, permethrin is not the best option for households with cats. But for those who'd prefer to go a more natural route, there are also products with essential oils like clove and peppermint to repel ticks.

To make it easier to pick a preventative solution, here’s my list of the best tick repellents for dogs. All of these options will help keep your furry best friend bug-free and happy.

1. The Best Collar Tick Repellent Bayer Seresto Flea And Tick Collar $58 | Amazon See On Amazon The Bayer Seresto flea and tick collar is one of the best all-around repellent collars. With more than 7,200 positive reviews on Amazon, it’s a favorite among users, too. This collar delivers up to 8 months of tick and flea prevention with active ingredients like imidacloprid and flumethrin. This even kills lice, fleas, and ticks. Plus, this vet-recommended collar is odorless. It can be easily placed next to your dog’s original collar and a convenient, low-maintenance form of tick prevention. What fans say: “We have 3 dogs and live in the country. [...] The first year we bought them at our vet’s recommendation, we would literally see dead fleas and ticks on the ground where they had been laying. Their skin hasn’t been irritated at all from the collars. We still spray our yard and home, but the collars keep the fleas and ticks from ever touching the dogs, so they never get a chance to bite."

2. The Best Spot-On Treatment Adams Plus Flea And Tick Spot On For Dogs $15 | Amazon See On Amazon When you spot a tick or flea or live in a wooded area, Adams Plus Flea & Tick Spot On For Dogs is a good option. This topical treatment has a handy snap-tip applicator to make it easy to apply directly on your dog’s skin between their shoulder blades. It dries quickly, and protects your pooch from head to tail for up to a month. The formula is designed to disrupt the tick life cycle killing both tick eggs and larvae. This treatment repels fleas and mosquitos, too. Each package includes a three-month supply. Although you have to apply it once per month, it’s an effective option featuring the dog-safe active ingredient pyriproxyfen and a great option for those who'd rather not use a flea and tick collar. “I never have to worry about ticks or fleas or mosquitoes on my dogs at all,” one Amazon reviewer raved. What fans say: “I've been using this for years. It works every bit as well as the more expensive Brands.”

3. The Best Tick Repellent Spray Vet's Best Flea And Tick Home Spray $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For protection in and out of the home, consider Vet’s Best flea and tick home spray. This tick repellent spray is free from harsh chemicals but still kills ticks and their eggs, along with fleas and mosquitoes, on contact. The formula has essential oils making it a natural option and can be used both on home surfaces as well as directly on your animals. Use it directly on your dog or any puppy older than 12 weeks as well on dog bedding, crates, carpets, and furniture to safeguard your home. What fans say: "Great product that is natural and safe for both my Maltipoo and myself. It really does keep the fleas and ticks away.”