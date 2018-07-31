If your toes get stiff after a long day — or if bunions, hammertoes, or plantar fasciitis are a regular part of your life — implementing the best toe separators to wear in shoes will change your life for the better.

Toe separators, aka toe spacers, are usually made from silicone, gel, or a comfortable rubber material. They conform to your feet and toes, separating them so that they don't overlap and helping to strengthen them for better foot health.

Many toe separators that effectively address painful conditions like plantar fasciitis tend to be extremely bulky and are — ideally — meant to wear in the privacy of your own home. As great as those are, however, they fall short if you actually want to wear them out in the world. Luckily, all the separators listed below are thin enough to fit comfortably inside your favorite shoes without issue.

Whether you're looking for a single unit toe separator, individual spacers, or even a great pair of toe separator socks, you'll find it here. Feeling pumped to change your footwear game? Give your toes a (literal) break, and keep reading to find the best toe separators for hammertoes and so much more.

1 The Overall Best Toe Separators To Wear In Shoes Amazon YOGABODY Naturals Toe Spreaders & Separators $16 (Set Of 2) Amazon Buy Now In order to feel confident about wearing toe separators under shoes, it's important that they're durable and slip-proof — and that's one of the reasons why these rubber YOGABODY separators score big as the overall best pick. They're thinner and less cumbersome than most, so they're great to wear under sneakers and shoes. Plus, unlike a lot of competing, one-size-fits-all toe separators, this two-pack comes with different sizes to ensure the perfect fit. The set is pricier than others on this list, but it comes with a bamboo storage box and is well worth the cost. What fans say: "I've only had these for a little over a week but I notice a significant difference when I wear them and when I take them off."

2 A Value Pack Of Individual Separators Amazon Pedifix Gel Smart Visco-Gel Toe Separators $7 (4 Pack) Amazon Buy Now You may not need or want to wear a single unit, and that's when these individual toe separators come in handy. They're made from soft, vitamin-enriched gel that moves with your toes, and you can pick and choose which toes to wear them on. They won't cause chafing and are interchangeable between feet. But according to reviewers, there's one potential drawback: All the spacers are the same size, which might make them tough to fit on your smaller toes. What fans say: "I was a bit skeptical when I first took the out of the package. I thought for sure they would be too bulky. Not at all. They are so comfortable. I wish I had gotten them years ago."

3 A Solid One-Size-Fits-All Option That Offers Plenty Of Coverage Amazon Runners Glory Toe Spacers $8 Amazon Buy Now Developed with runners in mind, these waterproof, one-size-fits-all toe separators are made from silicone and provide the most coverage out of all the options on this list. This kind of additional coverage is especially helpful if you have painful bunions or sores. They provide a layer of protection (kind of like a bandage) that helps the area heal faster and prevents additional chafing. These separators are easy to clean with soap and water and conform well to the foot, making them a solid option to wear while running or working out. What fans say: "These were cheap and feel amazing on my feet. I run and do yoga a ton, so it feels great to stretch my toes in the evening after a long run."