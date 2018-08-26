Brushing your dog's teeth regularly will not only improve your pup’s breath, but it can improve a dog’s overall health as well. However, animals should never be given human toothpaste because common ingredients like xylitol and fluoride can be highly toxic to pets. Instead, you'll want to use one of the best toothpastes for dogs, with a formula specifically designed for canines to keep your dog's mouth squeaky clean and smelling fresh.

According to veterinarian "Dr. Jeff" Werber, D.V.M. & Mars Petcare spokesperson, “When brushing your dog’s teeth, make sure to use a soft bristle or a finger brush, and a toothpaste made especially for dogs. Dog toothpastes are non-sudsing, swallowable, and are often flavored with an attractive taste.”

While most dog toothpastes work to generally reduce plaque and freshen breath, you may want to pick a product that's more targeted, particularly if your pooch is prone to either issue. Dog toothpastes also come in a variety of flavors to accommodate picky eaters and dogs with allergies.

You can also supplement your dog's oral health routine with chews and treats, but a small pea size dab of toothpaste will work wonders to keep your dog healthy. Here are some of the best toothpaste for dogs you can buy for your pup.

1 Overall Best Petsmile Professional Pet Toothpaste 2.5 oz $16 Amazon Buy Now As the only dog toothpaste that's recommended by the VHOC (Veterinary Oral Health Council), Petsmile Professional Pet Toothpaste is a high-quality toothpaste that supports every aspect of a dog's dental health, including effectively removing plaque and freshening breath. While it's pricier than other options, if you want the absolute best for your pet, this toothpaste is worth the cost. It's sulfate- and sorbitol-free, uses only food grade ingredients, and has a beef flavor that your dog will enjoy. As a plus, if you find that your dog is resistant to having his teeth brushed with a toothbrush, you'll be happy to know that this American-made product doesn't require brushing to be effective. You only need to apply it to your dog's teeth with the included ultra-soft touch reusable applicator in order for it to begin working.

2 Best For Tartar Control Petrodex Enzymatic Toothpaste 6.2 oz $7 Amazon Buy Now Petrodex's enzymatic toothpaste is specifically formulated to fight plaque, a bestseller on Amazon, and only costs $7. The product's patented enzyme formula works to remove tartar and plaque buildup from your pup's mouth, and it has a delicious poultry flavor that dogs will want to eat up. With over 2,700 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating, Petrodex's toothpaste has been given a thumbs up by both experts and dog owners alike. And at less than $7 for a large 6.2 ounce tube, it's one of the most affordable options on this list.

3 Best For Bad Breath Arm & Hammer Dog Dental Care Kit $9 Amazon Buy Now Arm & Hammer's dog dental care kit is formulated with baking soda, which is well-known for deodorizing almost anything, including your dog’s mouth. The toothpaste is available in two flavors (chicken and vanilla ginger), and as a bonus, the kit includes a dual-headed toothbrush and a finger brush as well, making it a greater starter product for pet owners who are new to brushing their dog's teeth.