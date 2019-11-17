The 4 Best Tortilla Warmers

In my opinion: There's never a bad time for a taco. You can mix and match meats, cheeses, and veggies to make a hearty breakfast taco or a late-night snack. And they're even better wrapped in a fluffy, warm shell. The good news? The best tortilla warmers keep your tortillas at the perfect temperature so you can have tacos morning, noon, and night.

Tortilla warmers have long been a household staple in Mexico and in Mexican-influenced communities but they're now becoming increasingly popular as the appreciation for Mexican cuisine spreads. So, if you're new to using one there are a few things you should consider.

Before you buy, you'll want to consider the material your warmer is made from. There are tons of options out there — everything from heavy stone tortilla warmers to fabric pouches that zip closed to hold in heat. Each has its own perks. Stone and ceramic warmers keep your tortillas from getting smushed and can keep heat in longer with a tight seal. On the other hand, a fabric pouch keeps heat without the bulk, and some reviewers say it leaves less condensation, too.

Another thing to keep in mind is the size of your tortillas. Most standard tortilla warmers are only big enough to hold taco-sized tortillas without bending them around the edges. If you prefer burritos, or plan to use your warmer for pancakes or toast (totally plausible!), you may want to invest in an extra-large option or multiple warmers.

The bottom line: If you love tacos, you definitely need one of the best tortilla warmers. Here's a round-up of some of the best options out there to kick Taco Tuesday up another notch.

1. The Best Overall: IMUSA Oven 12-Inch Tortilla Warmer IMUSA Sunburst Cloth Tortilla Warmer ,12-Inch $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this fabric pouch warmer adorable, but it keeps tortillas warm for up to an hour without condensation forming on the inside. It's 12 inches in diameter and can hold up to several tortillas at a time, making it perfect for family taco night. Plus, it's microwave safe and machine-washable. Reviewers rave about this warmer in general, but most absolutely love it for how easy it is to store. What fans say: "My wife is from Mexico and loves to eat fresh hot tortillas. It is hard to believe this thing is really GREAT! We have a hard case one, and I am sorry...this one beats it by a mile. The tortillas stay pliant, moist, and hot inside this tortilla "blanky". No more folding up a kitchen towel. This works way better. I pinned it to the side of one of our kitchen cabinets and it looks like a sunburst decoration hanging there. No need to put it in a drawer!"

2. The Runner-Up: Uno Casa 9-Inch Ceramic Tortilla Warmer Uno Casa 9-Inch Ceramic Tortilla Warmer $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This ceramic tortilla warmer features a tight-lock seal that keeps everything from tortillas to pancakes to naan warm and fresh. It holds up to 15 tortillas at a time, and the ceramic walls help to protect them from bending. This warmer is even safe in the oven and can go straight from the oven or microwave to the table. The only downsides to this option are that it's a bit pricier and tougher to store. Reviewers swear this warmer is great for holding up to everyday wear and tear. What fans say: "The color is great. We use this thing for all our breads. I need another one! It has held up to 5 kids and a husband clanking it around. Very impressed."

3. The Best Jumbo Size: Carlisle Jumbo Tortilla Server Carlisle Jumbo Tortilla Server $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Rather have a massive burrito? This jumbo-sized warmer has you covered. It measures over 12 inches in diameter and can hold up to 30 extra-large tortillas. It's also microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and doubles as a great holder for pancakes and sandwich wraps that tend to dry out and harden in their wrappers. What fans say: "These tortilla warmers are simply awesome. They're large enough for the larger tortilla shells [and] deep enough to hold an entire packet at once. This thing is very heavy duty & feel like this will last the rest of my life."