In the ongoing search for the most essential items to bring with you when you travel, the best travel earbuds are at the very top of any list. Because, every trip is made better by a great soundtrack, and most travel experiences involve dealing with loud and unfamiliar noises (I'm looking at you, crying baby across the aisle on a plane).

After pouring over reviews and reading tons of travel blogs, I can tell you that the best earbuds to travel with feature great sound quality, are often noise-canceling or noise-isolating, and are comfortable in your ears for extended wear.

And while the best pair out there (Bose's Quiet Comfort Earbuds, based on my research) might set you back a bit, there are plenty of more affordable earbuds that are perfect for upcoming trips, as well.

But, to some degree the best pair for you will come down to what sort of traveler you are. If you're looking for a pair you can pop in and fall asleep wearing during a long flight or car ride, prioritize comfort. In contrast, a pair of sweat-proof headphones might be what you need if you're headed to a warm climate, or plan on exercising at your destination.

With so many options, choosing a solid pair that works for you can be tricky. Here are some of the best travel earbuds out there to help you relax on your next vacation.

Amazon Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds $250 AmazonBuy Now Bose's Quiet Comfort earbuds have noise-canceling functionality that completely drowns out background noise. And when you want to tune back into the world around you, just touch the "Aware Mode" button to listen in to your surroundings. The super soft pads provide a secure, yet comfortable, fit so you can wear them on long trips without pain, and the inline microphone and remote make it easily to switch between phone calls and your media. Plus, these earbuds boast a 16-hour battery life before they need to be recharged, so you can take them on any long trip without worrying they'll wear out.

Amazon ICEtek True Wireless Earbuds With Charging Case $56 AmazonBuy Now Not only are these earbuds by ICEtek completely wireless, but they also come with their own recharging pod. Just slip them into the pod to charge up and take them with you anywhere. And when you're ready to connect again, these earbuds can pair with any Bluetooth device up to 33 feet away. The intelligent, single-button control can be combined with voice alerts to alert you to incoming calls and battery level. They're also completely sweat-proof and have a 15-hour battery life. While these feature noise-canceling technology similar to the pair above, their Bluetooth reliance makes them not quite as practical if you travel in places with poor connection or no access to cell phone data.

Amazon MAXROCK Noise-Isolating Earbuds $14 AmazonBuy Now For a less pricier pair that will also block out ambient noise, Maxrock's earbuds still feature noise-isolating technology and boast next-level comfort. The patented speaker system and unique earplug design effectively block out noise while still providing a crisp listening experience. They're also super lightweight so they won't tug on your ears, and the soft silicone inserts are so comfortable you can easily sleep on your side without any pain. They also come with their own zippered pouch so they're easy to pack without worrying about where they are in your bag. These earbuds have a huge fanbase, with one reviewer writing, "These are so soft, so comfortable, and has a great sound to top it off. Best purchase I've made on Amazon in a good while."