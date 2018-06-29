When it comes to travel, being safe and smart is key, which is precisely why having one of the best travel neck wallets is so essential. Instead of a risky storage options, a classic neck wallet will offer extra pockets for loose change, designated slots for credit cards, and adjustable straps for a comfortable fit.

When it comes to choosing the best travel neck wallets, there are only a few things to consider: size, number of pockets, the strap, and the ways in which the wallet can be worn (straight, cross-body, belt, etc.). While nearly every travel neck wallet will be made with RFID-blocking material to protect your valuables (and all the ones on this list are to some degree), there are other features to look out for, like water resistance, zippered pockets, or wire straps to prevent pickpockets from cutting through the material.

Also, think about the type of traveler you are: A super-organized planner might prefer to have a specific pocket for everything; or if you're interested in a low-maintenance design, a one pocket wallet makes it easy to find items without having to guess where you left something.

But, odds are you have enough to worry about planning your upcoming trip. So I've got you covered. Here is a list of the best travel neck wallets so you can select what is best for you, and be sure to stay safe and smart on your next trip.

Amazon IGOGEER Deluxe RFID Blocking Neck Wallet $28 AmazonBuy Now Of all the neck wallet options, this IGOGEER Deluxe Neck Wallet offers the best combination of RFID blocking, rip-stop material, water resistance, multiple pockets, and an extra long strap. The RFID protection allows you to move about without the worry that any pickpockets might be scanning your cards or trying to steal your information. Its exterior is made from stain- and water-resistant, lightweight nylon, which is durable and will prevent rips or tears no matter where you're headed. It also comes with three zippered pockets, five overall pouches, four credit card slots, and even has a bigger pocket specifically designed to hold large items like cell phones. And with a strap that extends to 36 inches, this travel wallet is long enough to fit taller frames, but can adjustable for shorter heights, as well. Backed with a lifetime warranty, this awesome neck wallet even comes in three colors, khaki, ash, and black.

Amazon Zero Grid Neck Wallet w/RFID Blocking $16 AmazonBuy Now While the Zero Grid Neck Wallet is made of similar RFID-blocking, water-resistant material, its smaller in overall width and has fewer pockets. Yes, fewer pockets does mean you'll have fewer places to tuck your valuables, but with fewer pockets, this neck wallet is thinner and will be less bulky underneath your clothing when you wear it. It's also just $16, making it an affordable alternative to the IGOGEER. And, while this is made of the same rip-stop nylon of the overall best wallet, it has an additional moisture-wicking layer on the back to help with water resistance. It also boasts a lifetime guarantee, meaning you can feel confident purchasing this travel wallet.

Amazon Pacsafe Coversafe X75 Anti-Theft Neck Pouch $25 AmazonBuy Now The Pacsafe Coversafe X75 is similar in size and weight to the other wallets on this list, but different in design: It has one small zippered pocket, one larger velcro pouch, and a slash-resistant wire strap. The wire strap ensures that this wallet can’t be pulled or cut, and, while one large pouch may seem less safe than many smaller ones, you won't have to hunt around for your items: They're all in one place. Like other brands, the Pacsafe is made of RFID-blocking material, but reviewers note this is limited to the smaller zippered section. That being said, you can easily protect your cards in this pocket, while using the larger, velcro pouch to store other valuables.