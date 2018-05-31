Whether you are heading on a month-long vacation or just road-tripping for the weekend, you may want to bring along your razor to tackle DIY hair removal on-the-go. Luckily, the best travel razors can help you stay clean-shaven no matter where you are, without you having to worry whether your razor will clear TSA, cut through clothing in your suitcase (true story), or take up too much space in your bag.

Generally speaking, there are two types of portable razors that travel really well: electric and disposable. The best electric razors to travel with are typically wet-dry razors, which you can use on either wet or dry skin, and make it easy to shave whether you have access to water and soap or not. They can also usually be charged using a USB cable and run for at least an hour before needing to be plugged in.

But, if you want a lightweight option that you won't lament accidentally leaving behind in a hotel (hey, it happens), disposable razors are the best choice and typically come with replaceable cartridges and razor blades. This list includes a few great options, both disposable and electric, so you can pick the best for your specific needs.

No matter which of these travel razors is right for you, you'll feel better having one of them packed away on your next trip.

1 The Best All-In-One Travel Shaving Kit Amazon Sphynx Razor For Women $18 AmazonBuy Now What sets this razor kit apart from every other option on this list is that it truly is the whole package. This is a three-in-one shaver that includes a refillable water spritzer, pre-shave moisturizing bar, and two razor blades. You can rotate the round case to easily apply water from the spritzer, then twist again to apply the moisturizing bar, and finally turn the round case once more to shave your skin clean of hair without having to worry about pesky bumps or ingrown hairs. You can take this with you anywhere and use it in your car before a big date, in a bathroom before a yoga class, or on your next getaway. Fans were pretty much in agreement: "AMAZING TRAVEL RAZOR!!"

2 The Best Disposable Travel Razor Amazon Gillette Venus Snap Portable Razor $10 AmazonBuy Now For the razor that will take up the least amount of space in your bag, opt for this compact disposable razor. Tiny enough to fit in any suitcase, this five-blade razor was designed to hug the curves of you're body, so you'll get a clean shave with fewer nicks and cuts. And, because this is the cheapest razor on this list, if you accidentally leave it behind, it won't set you back to replace. Best of all? It comes with a portable case so you can keep this razor secure while traveling.

3 The Best Electric Travel Razor Amazon Eunon Electric Razor $29 AmazonBuy Now This travel razor scores major points for some practical features you'll be glad you have: it’s an electric razor that has a special LED light which shines a spotlight on your skin while you shave so that you can see spots you might have missed. It also features 3-D floating foil on its blades to give you an even closer shave. And because its blades are also made of hypoallergenic stainless steel, it's the best option if your skin is sensitive to irritation from most razors. It's also 100 percent waterproof and works on wet and dry skin — another great feature for travel. Easily charge this razor via USB and use it cordlessly for up to 60 minutes. When you're done, tuck it safely in its travel pouch.