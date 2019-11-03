The 4 Best Turkey Basters

Oven roasting creates beautifully browned meats and vegetables, but all too often, moisture that’s released collects in the pan. And, while there’s some debate around the effectiveness of basting as a technique, a great turkey baster allows you to recapture these flavorful juices, transfer hot liquids safely, and infuse foods with marinades and sauces as they cook. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you shop for the best turkey basters.

While all turkey basters have a similar design — a flexible bulb attached to a tapered tube — they don’t all perform the same. Some basters leak, which is messy and potentially dangerous. Minor dripping can be expected, but look for one whose bulb attaches securely to the baster to create an air-tight seal.

The bulb should be made from heat-resistant silicone, and you can find basters with tubes in stainless steel, plastic, and tempered glass. Make note of the baster’s capacity and how much heat it can tolerate. If you’ll be using your baster on a grill, look for one that’s long enough to keep your hands at a safe distance. Keep in mind: Cleaning your baster between uses is important for preventing bacteria, so it can be helpful to get one that comes with a brush or is dishwasher-safe.

Whichever you choose, the best turkey basters will help to intensify the flavor of your recipes — whether you're cooking on a weeknight or a holiday. We’ve rounded up our top picks below.

1. The Best Overall: Norpro Deluxe Stainless Steel Baster Norpro Deluxe Stainless Steel Baster $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This stainless steel baster from Norpro has quite a loyal fan base. Boasting an 11-inch baster, it can reach into deep pots and keep hands away from flames when basting foods during grilling. To inject juices or marinades into your meats, simply twist on the included stainless steel needle and insert it wherever you want to add flavor. Keep in mind: If you like to see how much liquid you’re basting, this may not be the right baster for you. But it does hold up to 1.5 ounces of liquid, which is on the generous side. The other bonus of the stainless steel design is its durability and heat resistance (up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit), making it great for a variety of recipes and cooking methods. Some reviewers even noted that it can be used for siphoning candy recipes since it is shatterproof. The bulb has squared-off sides, so it won’t roll if you put in on the counter, and cleanup is easy thanks to the included brush.

2. The Runner-Up: OXO Good Grips Turkey Baster OXO Good Grips Turkey Baster $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This baster from OXO comes in at a close second and is made from BPA-free plastic. With 1.5 ounces of capacity and a long 14-inch baster, its transparent design is good for those who want to clearly see measurements, as the volume is printed directly onto the surface of the baster. And though it’s made of plastic, it’s heat-resistant so it can stand up to the temperatures of an oven or grill (the extra length makes this a great baster for grills, especially). While OXO doesn't clearly label the maximum temperature this baster can withstand, reviewers have used it on turkey and beef in ovens and grills without any issues. OXO designed the silicone bulb to be slightly flat, so it won’t roll off countertops and is easy to grip. The bulb and baster are both dishwasher-safe, but a long brush is included for making sure every last particle can be swept out after each use.

3. The Best Non-Drip Turkey Baster: Tovolo Angle-Tipped Bulb Baster Tovolo Angle-Tipped Bulb Baster $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Tovolo addressed one of the biggest basting pain-points when they built a valve into the tip of their BPA-free plastic baster. When liquid is pulled into the tube, it stays put until the bulb is squeezed, making it mess-free to use if you’re transferring sauce or marinade from a bowl. This baster is heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and reviewers say that the baster holds up to 2 ounces of liquid. It's also 11.5 inches in length, pretty similar to the overall best above. The angled tip can reach into corners and along the bottoms of pans to get every last drop of liquid. To make storage easy, Tovolo designed their silicone bulb to be flat so it can fit in a drawer between uses, and it won’t roll away when placed on a counter. Though the manufacturer makes no mention of it, several reviewers note that the Tovolo comes with a cleaning brush and spare tip for the baster. Even better, it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.